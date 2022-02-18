Western Icon Kirk Douglas Told Son Not to Get ‘Caught Up in the Image People Try to Create’

Michael Douglas shared a profound piece of advice that his iconic father Kirk Douglas shared with him before his passing in 2020.

77-year-old Michael Douglas was recently the Guest of Honor at an International Youth Visual Media Festival and spoke of his father in a touching interview with producers. According to the “Wall Street” star, it was his close relationship with his mother and father, Diana and Kirk Douglas, that helped him keep a level head.

“Having a father who was a movie star and mother as an actress, I was able to watch their insecurities and see that what was on the screen was not exactly what that person was like,” the actor shared. “I learned to treat this as a true business-being professional and not getting caught up in the image people try to create.”

Diana Douglas passed away in 2015 at the age of 92. Kirk Douglas lived to an impressive 103 years before passing away in early 2020.

At the time of Kirk’s Death, Michael wrote a beautifully heartfelt statement announcing the unfortunate news.

Michael Douglas Paid Respect to His Father After His Death

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael Douglas wrote to PEOPLE. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

He continued to share how much of a family man Kirk was and how many people loved him.

“Kirk’s life was well-lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” the star added.

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Kirk Douglas’ Legacy Carries On

Michael Douglas’ love-filled heart also extends to his own family. The entertainer celebrated 21 years of marriage with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones just a few months ago in November. The pair shared sweet tributes for each other on social media for Valentine’s Day– and showing appreciation for each other online is nothing new to them. The pair were also both born on September 25th, and also shared posts wishing each other a Happy Birthday on the occasion last year.

According to Zeta-Jones, their strong connection is to thank for their successful marriage. “My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we’ve never had a 9-to-5 job where it’s consistent,” she told WSJ magazine. “We’re either on or we’re off. I’m really working 16 hours a day or I’m not. He’s doing the same or not. So we’ve had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we’ve been just us.”