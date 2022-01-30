What Is ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Net Worth?

What is Donnie Wahlberg’s net worth? Find out how much the “Blue Bloods” star makes from acting and singing.

Donnie Wahlberg is a successful actor and singer. As the famous brother of Mark Wahlberg, the “Blue Bloods” star has been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. His talent has led him to making an impressive amount of cash all on his own.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Donnie Wahlberg has an estimated net worth of $25 million. Making between $60,000 and $150,000 per “Blue Bloods” episode, the actor certainly gets to do what he loves for a living. This means that he makes roughly $1.3 million per season of the CBS drama.

Donnie Wahlberg had a successful career long before “Blue Bloods.” He is one of the founding members of pop boy band New Kids on the Block. Since their 1986 debut, Wahlberg has toured all over the world with the band in support of their six full-length records. The band has sold 70 million records worldwide and earned two American Music Awards.

In 1996, Wahlberg went on to pursue acting. His first role in a film was alongside Tupac Shakur and Mickey Rourke in Bullet. After that, he starred in the miniseries Band of Brothers, as well as the films The Sixth Sense and Dreamcatcher.

He landed the part of Detective Danny Reagan in 2010. Let’s face it, “Blue Bloods” would most certainly not be the same without him. The actor has accomplished a great deal in his life, and we cannot wait to see what else he has in store.

A “Blue Bloods” Birthday Message

Yesterday, Donnie Wahlberg wished his “Blue Bloods” father a happy birthday. Including some on-set photos of the pair, the actor feels thankful to work alongside Tom Selleck every day.

“Happy Birthday to my TV dad, and real life friend & father figure, Tom Selleck! Thankful to have you in my life “dad”, and blessed to have a small supporting role in the amazing legacy that is your life! Love you, Dad! Always, Son!”

At the end of his caption, Wahlberg teases Selleck a bit: “(ps, I know you won’t see this because you probably have no idea what @instagram is, but it’s ok because I don’t mind sharing with the world that you mean a lot to me).”

Receiving over 59,000 likes, fans are happy to see that the “Blue Bloods” actors are close. We are hoping Tom Selleck makes an Instagram just to prove his co-star wrong!