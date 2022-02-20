What ‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Has Done Outside of Acting

While Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick is most known for her iconic role of Marcia Brady, she’s a lady of many talents.

While those who watched the show are certainly aware of McCormick’s singing ability, they may not know she once recorded a country album.

“It was years and years and years ago [1995, to be exact],” said McCormick. “And I kinda felt like it wasn’t done the right way. There are certain rules in Nashville, and my album didn’t really follow them. We came in from L.A. We had incredible musicians on the album, but I just would’ve liked it to have been more organic. It’s always been a dream of mine to write a song and to have it played on the radio. How cool would that be?”

Additionally, the actress can also add “reality television star” to her resume. From Dancing With the Stars to Gone Country to Celebrity Fit Club, McCormick has done it all. More recently, she appeared alongside her Brady Bunch costars on HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation. They worked with network designers Jonathan and Drew Scott, also known as the Property Brothers, to remodel the home from The Brady Bunch.

Afterward, she received an HGTV show of her own: Frozen in Time. The series follows McCormick and interior designer Dan Vickery remodeling old homes in a way that maintains their charm.

As for her advice on home renovations, McCormick said: “My biggest tip is to buy something you love that you can’t live without. Measure so that it will fit in the space that you want it to go. I always love to see if a piece has dovetailing on the sides of the drawers. Quality versus quantity is huge.”

While she is a jack of all trades, McCormick is still synonymous with Marcia Brady.

The Brady Bunch Star Talks Overcoming Typecasting

At first, McCormick lamented being known only as a member of The Brady Bunch. Self-acceptance was a hard journey for her. She fell victim to substance abuse. Specifically, she developed a cocaine addiction that hurt her career. She recalled the moment she hit rock bottom.

“My agent had to go to the sixth floor, climb into my place, tear off my clothes and get me in the shower,” explained McCormick. “He said, ‘You have to get to Paramount right now, and you have a problem.’ I couldn’t hide anymore. Everyone knew—the producers knew, everyone at Paramount knew, the guys testing to play my husband knew. It was the first time I had to face that I really had a problem.”

Over the years, however, McCormick recovered, and she realized that maybe she was okay with being Marcia Brady.

“I’ll always be struck by how much a part of people’s lives Marcia is and always will be,” the actress said. “But now I’m not bothered by the connection. It took most of my life, countless mistakes and decades of pain and suffering to reach this point of acceptance.”