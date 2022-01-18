What ‘Family’ Star Kristy McNichol Did After Show Ended

Kristy McNichol. You might know her from her role in Family on ABC. Back in the ’70s, McNichol was one of the most well-known child actresses. But don’t forget that this decade had a lot of talent.

Despite the other sitcoms during this time period, Family is not like any of them. For instance, it focuses on a series of family issues throughout each season. Show producers’ Leonard Goldberg, Aaron Spelling, and Mike Nichols knew what they were doing when they created this show. It did not disappoint.

On the show, McNichol portrayed Letitia, who is the youngest daughter. With her name being too unique, her friends and family called her Buddy. The show aired for four years from 1976 to 1980. So the cast got super close to each other.

When the first episode premiered, James Broderick and Sada Thompson portrayed a couple in California with three children. It ran for a total of five seasons with very heavy topics. For example, they discussed everything from sexuality to death on the show. And with McNichol being 14 on the show, she matured faster than other kids her age. Some people might ask, “Is it worth giving up your childhood for a reality TV show?” Well, Kristy McNichol won two Emmy awards, so it seems to be worth it!

After the television show’s end, the stars usually go on to do other things. But what did Kristy end up doing afterward? Well, let’s find out!

What Kristy McNichol Did After Family Ended

After Family, Kristy McNichol went on to act for several more years. Do you remember the 1998 film, Invasion America? That was her last role before she retired in the late ’90s. According to BestLife, she told People magazine that this decision was the best thing for herself. However, if another acting gig arises, how could she say no?

​​”I was on the big stage between ages eight and 30,” she told the news outlet. “I left show business for a variety of reasons, but a big one was my interest in learning what else there is in life.”

Retiring from a life-long career is a huge moment for most of us, if not all. McNichol has really enjoyed her time away from the industry. It allows her to spend more time with family, as well as herself. Being on a hit tv show takes a lot of time away from your ordinary life, so Kristy is taking every opportunity to make up for it.

“My home life is happy and serene. I love singing, traveling, and seeing the world,” she added. “One of my favorite stops is Hawaii. I like everything about it and may eventually move there part-time.”