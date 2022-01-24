What ‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Wants for His Character After Season 5 Finale

SEAL Team star David Boreanaz really gets into his character Jason Hayes. And he’s not shying away from the possibility of injury or adversity for his character coming out of the Season 5 finale of the show. In fact, he enjoys the acting challenge that presents.

In a new interview with TV Insider, Boreanaz held forth on the future of SEAL Team generally and what lies in store for Jason in particular.

“It’s so interesting,” Boreanaz said. “I don’t know how he’s gonna come out of this season. Victory? I don’t know. Injury? It’s gonna be interesting. Born on the Fourth of July move? I’m always excited for his adversities. Whatever Jason has to hit in adversities, regardless to me, is like a great character study. I have to get over this in order to get there. I think that’s Jason’s life, and I’m excited about playing that.”

SEAL Team Star Said Show ‘Stays With You’

SEAL Team chronicles some pretty intense situations. And they feel all the more real because the show often shoots on location rather than in a studio. In a 2019 interview with CBS Tampa, Boreanaz talked about that realism and about the show’s powerful effect – not only on audiences, but also on the actors who are immersed in it.

“This is the type of show that can stay with you a little bit,” Boreanaz noted. “And one of the reasons why we all do this is because it’s so near and dear to our hearts, to get it right, to give honor to those that served this country and also who are struggling. We can give some light in the darkness for them and that’s really what we want to do.”

Like the veterans and servicemembers the show aims to reach, SEAL Team is all about boots on the ground. So for example, when Jason had a mission in Serbia, the show actually went to Serbia to shoot those scenes on location. It’s part of their drive to get every detail right and create a product that will resonate with audiences.

Real Veterans Take Part in the Show

The show’s commitment to authenticity extends beyond its location choices. SEAL Team also features real-life veterans both in front of and behind the camera. And Boreanaz said they’ve become a part of the SEAL Team family over the seasons.

“The veterans that are on the show, in front of and behind the camera are part of it, that’s the family that we have,” Boreanaz said. “And what that does for us is it’s a testament to the authenticity of it and pushing the boundaries and getting it right and not just going through the motions. It takes a little more time. But once we’re up in rolling and shooting and we get it right things actually fly pretty fast.”

“We’re really proud of that and it’s something that we hold near and dear to our hearts,” he added.

You can catch SEAL Team on Paramount+. And when can we expect Season 6? No word on renewal yet, but stay tuned.