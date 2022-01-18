What ‘Starsky & Hutch’ Star Paul Michael Glaser Did After the Show Ended

Looking back on a show like Starsky & Hutch can be truly melancholic for fans. Like, what did Paul Michael Glaser do after it ended?

Glaser, who played David Starsky on the ABC police drama, did and does have a full career. Let’s break some of that down with the help of an article from Best Life Online.

At 78 years old, he is still acting. Some recent roles have had him on shows like Ray Donovan and Grace and Frankie. In addition to that, the Starsky & Hutch star also has been a writer and director for some movies and TV shows.

‘Starsky & Hutch’ Star Has Found Future Work In Both Movies, TV Shows

Among those to Glaser’s credit include The Running Man, Kazaam, and Las Vegas. But he also has found a way to express himself even more through the power of his art.

Glaser did speak with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of his first solo art show in 2018. “It’s a dangerous slippery slope when you’re known for one thing and you go to do something else,” he says.

“People have a tendency not to let you out of the cubby hole,” Glaser says. “To me, it’s all the same; it’s all storytelling. I try in my paintings and drawings to capture and pose a narrative with, maybe, an unresolved question.”

Actor Still Finds His Work Lives Through The Power of TV Reruns, Art

For four seasons, Starsky & Hutch roared through the ABC primetime lineup. Glaser and his co-star David Soul, who played Hutch Hutchinson, would take their turns in getting to the bad guys. Of course, they used backdrops like sets and streets in the Los Angeles area to bring it all to life.

These days, fans can actually see the reruns of this show on their TV sets. What networks are showing it right now? Probably any one of them that focuses on classic TV as its main programming source.

The one-time Starsky actor also has been through some sad, harrowing times in his life. His first wife Elizabeth was infected by HIV after a blood transfusion she received while giving birth was contaminated. She nor her husband were unaware of this happening and it led to the death of their daughter Ariel and, eventually, Elizabeth herself.

Life for both Glaser and Soul has included their creativity and acting work. But Glaser also has been dedicated to his work with the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation. It is an organization that works on education and information when it comes to children suffering from pediatric AIDS in their lives. The organization is named for his late wife and their work continues to impact many in the United States and around the world.