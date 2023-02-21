What’s It Like To Be an Extra on ‘Law & Order’? These Are Their Stories. DUN DUN.

When Law & Order superfan Christy Lats Giglio earned a coveted role as an extra on the syndicated crime drama, she knew she would love the experience. After all, standing in the background of the long-running show is a rite of passage for many up-and-coming actors in New York City. There are even online guides that teach hopefuls how to secure a spot, and they all have one thing in common: these roles are hard to come by.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

So when the 24-year-old Christy won herself a part, she knew nothing would stand in her way. And that’s the kind of tenacity you need to make it in show business, an industry many people consider glamorous — until you see how the sausage is made.

In a TikTok clip which has racked up around 25,000 views, Christy explains how she got the part and how her day on set unfolded slightly differently than expected.

“So for those who don’t know I am a huge Law & Order: SVU fan,” she began. “I joined a background extras agency and got a call from Law & Order: SVU. When you’re a background extra you usually don’t find out until the day before you’re being called; so I found out the day before I was being called. It was the middle of January and I didn’t know at the time that shows like that usually film summer [plots] during the winter,” she continued. “My call time was for 5 a.m. But did I care? No, because I was on the set of Law & Order: SVU.”

Did you know Law & Order: SVU has been on the air for 24 seasons?

Christy, who lamented that she had to wear athletic clothing all day in the cold because of the storyline, also said she learned a lot about the business of filming that day.

“Anyway so I learned that when you’re on set, you can either be on set for like 10 hours for one scene that equals two minutes on screen or you can be on set for like an hour,” she said. “With this scene, I think I was on set for about six to eight hours. But again, I was just excited to be on set so I didn’t really care.”

Christy also said she loved her experience, even though, despite the long day, her scene didn’t make the final cut.

“All in all it was a great experience,” she beamed. “Were you able to see me on camera when the final scene came out on television? No, you didn’t see me at all, but I was there and that’s what matters. Would I do it again? 100 percent.”

Christy’s viral video may sway some lukewarm hopefuls away from applying for the job, but many viewers said in the comment section that Christy’s experience actually made them want to partake even more.

One user wrote: “All I want in this life, is to be an extra on Law and Order: SVU. And I feel like with as many seasons as they have, it’s very possible.” Another tweeted: “My dream … is appearing as an extra on Law and Order SVU. That would make my whole day.”