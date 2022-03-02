‘Wheel of Fortune’: Arkansas Couple Who Won Winnebago Give Update on Their Adventures

Last season of Wheel of Fortune, hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White presented their fans with a chance to win a brand new Winnebago. Months later, the winners of the camper are back to share how they’ve spent their first miles with their new ride.

Originally, the giveaway was a part of the special week on the game show that featured National Parks, so naturally, they had to help out a couple of lifelong campers. That’s how we met Arkansas couple Eddie and Joyce Hightower, who got to take home the Winnebago Solis 59P. The Hightowers’ new camper featured a pop-top, versatile lounge area, a wet bathroom, a bed that doubles as storage space and more. Needless to say, they fell in love with the motorhome instantly. Now that they’ve had some time to enjoy their Wheel of Fortune win, the show checked back in with the happy campers.

According to the Hightowers, camping has always been an important part of their relationship.

“We have been camping ever since we were married. We’ve been married 55 years,” said Joyce in the Wheel of Fortune update. “We started out with tents. Then we went to a small camper. This would be our fourth motorhome, but this would be the only one we’ve had that’s brand new.”

Oddly enough, just four days before they knew about their prize, they donated their old camper to a local charity. So, when they got the call from the show, they thought it was a prank.

“This has to be a joke,” Joyce remembered thinking.

Sure enough, this was the real deal. So, they quickly headed to the dealership and brought their cherry-red RV home.

“Winning this Winnebago was a dream come true. Thank you Wheel of Fortune, and thank you Winnebago,” she added.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Speaks with Recent $100k Winners

As Wheel of Fortune fans well know, the Winnebago giveaway wasn’t the only significant prize that contestants brought home recently. In fact, three consecutive, lucky contestants won $100,000 in the bonus puzzle. So of course, Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie, had to check back with Lisa, Mark and Bree to see how their big wins have affected them.

“All of the students at my school are constantly asking, ‘Miss Yoko, did you win? How much did you win?’ all of the time,” Bree shared. “I’m just like, ‘Okay you just have to wait until my show airs.”

“People are sending me links from like Newsweek and People,” Mark added.

“I didn’t even think that I had the chance at $100,000,” Lisa admitted.

“Then just to have that experience of Pat opening the envelope, I think I blacked out for a second,” Bree revealed.