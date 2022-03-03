‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Blames Pressure for Bad Answers

Wheel of Fortune fans has been talking about a recent episode in which contestants missed a seemingly obvious puzzle. Since then, one of the players spoke up, blaming pressure for the bad answers given.

TMZ had the opportunity to speak to Christopher Coleman, one of the three contestants in question. The puzzle read “ANOTHER FEATHER _N YO_R _A_,” with the correct answer being “ANOTHER FEATHER IN YOUR CAP.” While talking to the entertainment outlet, Coleman notes not only is it an idiom he hasn’t heard in 30 years, but the pressure of being in the studio really gets to you.

“This is an idiom I’ve learned when I was like, six of seven years old. But I haven’t heard it in like, over 30 years. So it’s been a while for me since I’ve heard it,” the Wheel of Fortune contestant explains. “And then also realizing that you are under a lot of scrutiny and pressure when you’re in production. A lot of people are sitting at home in the comfort of their own couch yelling and screaming at the television when we are the ones in the moment of production.”

Continuing, he said it’s sad to see people online claiming the trio wasn’t intelligent and belittled their college degrees. He then calls out the “trolls” and asks them to go up there and try to do what they did while maintaining a cool head.

Concluding, he asks for empathy and assures those watching they did know the phrase and the pressure got to them. At the end of the interview, he does acknowledge he should have solved the puzzle instead of spinning the wheel. He’s also grateful his dream of being on the Wheel of Fortune came true.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Defends Contestants Missing the ‘Easy’ Puzzle

Christopher Coleman isn’t the only one defending the contestants on the unfortunate puzzle the other night. Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak took to social media with a thread coming to their defense.

Having hosted the show for decades, Sajak has seen his share of missed puzzles and contestants freezing up. Taking to Twitter, he avidly defended the three, also speaking of the pressure in the studio and being put on the spot.

“It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry,” Sajak’s initial tweet reads.

The thread is lengthy and in it, he asks readers to put themselves in the contestants’ shoes, saying the pressure there isn’t something to joke about. He admits he teases them occasionally, but it’s all in good fun, and mocking them is unacceptable.

“After all, you may be there one day. And no one wants to be trending on Twitter,” his final tweet says. Too true.