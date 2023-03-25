‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Defends Pat Sajak Putting Him in a Wrestling Hold on TV

Pat Sajak is under fire for putting Wheel of Fortune contestant, Fred Jackson in a wrestling hold, and Fred wants everyone to just chill out about it.

The situation happened during the Tuesday, March 21, episodes. Fred ended up playing a perfect game, meaning he won every single round, even all of the Toss-Up puzzles. But before he swept the competition, he admitted to being a professional wrestler, which was something that Sajak took note of.

Sometime during the game, as he was annihilating the other two players, Sajak jokingly asked, “Just because he’s a professional wrestler… you want me to body slam him for you?”

Then after Fred won the bonus round and became over $75k richer, Sajak took his chance to put Fred in a hammerlock. While it was all fun and games, some fans were irate and even called for Wheel of Fortune to fire Sajak.

Fred recently talked to TMZ about the moment and he vehemently came to Sajak’s defense.

“As a pro-wrestler and as a showbiz guy and as the guy he was putting in that hold, I loved that moment— L-O-V-E in capital letters,” he said in a video. “That was one of the biggest highlights of the show.”

Fred went on to say that the “criticism” Pat Sajak has been facing is “pretty unfair,” and he hopes people lay off.

“I was the one who was put in the hold, and I was perfectly ok with it. In fact, I loved it,” he continued. “So… I don’t think they should get any more upset than I’m getting because I was the one who was affected in that way.”

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Admits that Pat Sajak Has ‘a Knack’ For Pro-Wrestling

The player admitted that the joke may not have jived with everyone’s “sense of humor,” but that doesn’t justify the outrage that has ensued. He noted that some people have called the situation “cringe,” and others have “called” for Sajak’s retirement. In his opinion, that’s going too far.

Furthermore, Fred praised Sajak’s strength and admitted that he was genuinely trying to use his actual moves to fight back and have a real wrestling match, but Sajak was a talented adversary.

“But he had me so tight that I wasn’t going anywhere. He’s stronger than he looks,” Fred added, insinuating that he deserves mad respect for that.

Fred also assured everyone that Pat Sajak didn’t hurt him during the show, which is another reason fans shouldn’t worry.

“He has a much bigger knack for pro-wrestling than I think anyone would give him credit for,” he added.