‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Had Interesting Request After Winning Jackpot

Wheel of Fortune fans saw a major celebration on the popular game show after a historic Tuesday evening win. And, as happens with any big Wheel win, the confetti came down to celebrate the big moment. However, this colorful celebration full of confetti was a little unusual, as it spawned quite the unusual request from one of the popular game show’s contestants.

On Tuesday night, Ilene Knebel of Los Angeles became the first contestant all season to win a jaw-dropping sum of $100,000 in the game show’s bonus round. This achievement certainly brought on quite the celebration. And, Knebel became the first Wheel of Fortune winner in the popular game show’s 39th season to trigger a downfall of the celebration confetti. But, winning the awesome sum of money doesn’t seem to have changed Ilene as the Wheel of Fortune winner was begging to clean up the fallen confetti on the set…just seconds after her big win.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Lands Major Prize

On Tuesday night, Ilene Knebel was solving a puzzle with the category clue of “Around the House.” The answer? “Quilted Bedspread” – which Ilene guessed perfectly. Then, Wheel of Fortune host, Pat Sajak turned to open the bonus round golden envelope; revealing Ilene’s historic prize for her amazing puzzle solve. The excitement ran high as soon as Pat Sajak revealed that the Wheel of Fortune contestant had won the biggest prize possible in the bonus round…$100,000.

“CONFETTI TIME!” exclaims the Wheel of Fortune Twitter page in a post that also features a clip of the exciting game show moment.

🎉🎉🎉 CONFETTI TIME! 🎉🎉🎉 We have our first $100,000 Bonus Round win! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/jRlJTKjO4O — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) January 26, 2022

“We have our first $100,000 Bonus Round win!” the Twitter post continues.

Cleaning Up After A Big Win!

Of course, viewers were excited about Ilene’s big puzzle solve. This major win was extra exciting as during her interview prior to the start of the game, the Wheel contestant revealed that she had been auditioning to be on the popular game show for at least 30 years. Ilene’s post-win request tells us that the Wheel winner thinks an awful lot about the game show’s set as she immediately wants to clean up her celebration confetti.

As the long-running crossword puzzle game show was coming to a close, Sajak tells viewers that the first comment the winner had made to him after the big win was “Where’s the broom? I want to clean up.” Always the perfect host, Pat Sajak was happy to oblige the contestant’s unique and unusual request. When the show returned from commercial break, Pat Sajak had a broom in hand. He then hands the sweeper to the game show winner so she could “start sweeping.”