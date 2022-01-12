‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Has the Best Reaction to Winning Ireland Trip

Last night’s “Wheel of Fortune” contestant is making fans smile with her winning reactions. Watch the clip to see her excitement.

As fans and viewers are well aware, “Wheel of Fortune” always offers great prizes to its contestants. Whether it is an extra sum of cash or a vacation, the game show enjoys spoiling its winners. During last night’s episode, the show gives away a dream trip to Ireland. An excitable contestant named Heidi won the ultimate getaway. Her reaction was incredible.

The video montage shows Heidi cheering and jumping for joy with each win. Dressed in a fun suit with oversized glasses, the contestant flails her arms and smiles from ear to ear. It is clear that she is excited to go to Ireland.

Fans are loving Heidi’s fun reactions and are responding in the comments.

“Awww.. so excited she won!!!!! WHAT A FUN CONTESTANT!!!!!! 😁👏🏿🎊😂” someone says.

“Such an incredible bonus round moment!! Maybe this will be part of the 40th anniversary flashbacks,” another writes.

Later in the clip, Pat Sajak and Vanna White congratulate Heidi for her big “Wheel of Fortune” wins. They laugh and call her time on the show exciting.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Director Dies

The “Wheel of Fortune” family lost their former director, Dick Carson. The television legend passed away this week due to an underlying illness. Members of the show are posting their tributes to Carson on social media.

The show’s Twitter account sends its condolences to Carson’s family. They also share with fans just some of the late director’s accomplishments.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of our longtime Director, Dick Carson. He brought tremendous talent and leadership to the director's chair where he oversaw thousands of episodes of Wheel of Fortune. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oFlGrIwtiI — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) January 11, 2022

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of our longtime Director, Dick Carson. He brought tremendous talent and leadership to the director’s chair where he oversaw thousands of episodes of Wheel of Fortune.”

The post continues. “Dick Carson earned two Daytime Emmys over the course of the two decades he spent at the show until his retirement.”

Pat Sajak is mourning the loss of his great friend. “So sad to hear of the passing of Dick Carson, who directed Wheel for 20 years before retiring in 2000,” Sajak writes. “As reserved midwesterners, it took us a while before we decided we and our wives might like to have dinner. We had many. Lesly and I send our love to Karlyn and the family.”

Vanna White makes her own special Twitter post. Including a throwback picture of the pair, she calls Dick Carson “the best.”

I will always cherish the years we spent together on @WheelofFortune You were the best! I’m going to miss you. pic.twitter.com/JbrF7mCsKy — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) January 11, 2022

“I will always cherish the years we spent together on @WheelofFortune You were the best! I’m going to miss you.”

We are sending our condolences to the Carson family. His legacy will be celebrated for years to come.