‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Leaves Pat Sajak, Fans Stunned After Rare Perfect Game

Wheel of Fortune fans just had the rare treat of watching a contestant play a perfect game.

Tonight’s episode just ended, and part-time professional wrestler Fred the Fletcher Jackson walked away not only a winner but also a legend. He completely owned the game by defeating every single round. In the end, he walked away with $75,800 and host Pat Sajack’s undying respect.

You can throw away your broom, Fred already swept everything up pic.twitter.com/XxStqdwMjz — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) March 21, 2023

As soon as the episode ended, the series posted a fun recap of the night and sang praises for the contestant.

“PERFECT GAME ALERT,” reads the caption. “You can throw away your broom. Fred already swept everything up.”

As the video explains, Fred is not only a wrestler, but he’s also a drama teacher and a bar trivia host. The wide-spanning careers apparently helped turn him into a puzzle guru because he had absolutely no trouble owning his competition.

He guessed phrases such as “Pineapple Upside-Down Cake,” “Unparalleled Hiking,” and “Supporting Role.” He even guessed “The Starring Role” with only the letter “g” on the board.

Fred then finished his reign by guessing the final puzzle, “His Mind is Wandering,” with only three guesses. That round alone gave him $40,000.

Only 10 Contestants Have Played a Perfect ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Game Since 2000

The last time a player nailed a perfect game was in December 2022 when Ricky Gilbert swept the show and walked away with nearly $90,000.

According to The Sun, Ricky was one of only 19 people who had a regular play sweep since the Toss-Up was added in 2000. Out of those 19 people, only 10 actually went on to also win the bonus round.

The Toss-Up round puts several puzzles on the board for a specific amount of time. Instead of having the contestants guess letters and try to fill in the blanks, a timer counts down and slowly adds letters to the board. The first player to buzz in with the correct answer earns a chunk of money.

Following tonight’s game, Maggie Sajack sat down with Fred and asked him how he felt about his epic win. Fred shared that he didn’t expect to do well at all. While practicing, he supposedly did “awful” with the Toss-Ups. But as Maggie said, he obviously does well under pressure.

“My mom says my first words were ‘buy a vowel,'” he said in an Instagram interview. “True story. Completely true story. Wheel was at the top of my list of like dream-come-true scenarios in my life, and it’s happening, and dreams can come true ’cause mine just did.”