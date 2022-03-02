‘Wheel of Fortune’: Contestants Hilariously Fail to Solve Seemingly Obvious Puzzle

Sometimes, the answer to the puzzle on Wheel of Fortune is much easier than the contestants make it, and that’s exactly what happened in tonight’s episode.

During the show, the contestants had gotten pretty far into a lengthy puzzle with plenty of vowels. In fact, they only had four letters left to fill, but they still struggled to get that last three-letter word. The first contestant attempted to solve with the answer, “Another Feather in Your Hat.”

Close, but no cigar.

The next contestant decided to see if there was a “G” in the equation but had no such luck. And the third didn’t even get to answer because he landed on the Bankrupt slot. So, back to the first contestant, it went. This time, she tried “Lap” for the last word. Next, the Wheel of Fortune competitor tried “Map,” and it was still wrong.

Meanwhile, fans were practically screaming the answer at their screens at home, hoping someone would find the right combination. Then, finally, before our heads exploded, the poor contestant that got landed on Bankrupt and a Lose Your Turn answered, “Another Feather in Your Cap.”

i have never wanted to scream this loudly in my life pic.twitter.com/XNqe3R1UAj — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 2, 2022

To be fair, it’s much easier to see the answer while casually watching at home than it is on the set. For one, there’s no pressure from an audience, and more importantly, giving a wrong letter or landing on the wrong slot won’t cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. So, it’s understandable that simple answers can seem just out of your reach.

Still, the solve was well-earned for the winning contestant, and we’re sure all three competitors were just happy to have that round behind them. The only problem was that they had taken so long on the puzzle that they ran out of time for any others.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant ‘Grasps’ the Bonus Puzzle Win

The Bonus Puzzles on Wheel of Fortune are arguably the most nerve-wracking portions of the game show. Not only does the contestant have the chance to add a huge wad of cash to their winnings, but they also only have 10 seconds to give their answer. Lately, many of the show’s contestants have been knocking the puzzle out of the park. And last night was no different.

When Shelby stepped up to the plate, she chose the category, “phrase,” which is always tricky. After seeing the usual given letters fill the board adding her extra four, it still looked like a tough solve.

However, Shelby proved just how strong of a competitor she was. Just as the clock started, she gave the correct (and ironic) answer, “Beyond My Grasp.”

Thanks to her skills, she took home an additional $39,000 for a total of $66,000.