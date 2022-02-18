‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Send Sweet Birthday Messages to Vanna White

It’s Vanna White’s special day! And, Wheel of Fortune fans are definitely here for it, taking to Instagram to wish the longtime game show co-host and letter-turner a very happy birthday.

Friday morning, the official Wheel of Fortune Instagram page sent some special birthday wishes to Vanna White in a touching post. And, in the message, the Wheel Insta page encourages fans to join in, wishing her a very happy day.

“Poise, grace and a heart of gold!” writes the Wheel of Fortune Instagram post in the February 18 post. The message then includes a sweet little heart emoji.

Included in the touching birthday message is a stunning photo of the Wheel of Fortune star with some golden balloons and the message “Happy Birthday Vanna!” written at the top.

“Join us in wishing @officialvannawhite a very happy birthday,” the post continues finishing with a couple of celebratory confetti emojis.

Happy Birthday, Vanna!

It was a touching message, for sure. But, the birthday wishes did not end there as many Wheel of Fortune fans commented on the Insta post. Many commented on the post, sending happy birthday wishes to the star.

“Happy Birthday Vanna,” writes one Vanna White fan in the Friday Insta message. “You are such a beautiful spirit.” Next, the message goes on to include a variety of sparkly emojis such as sparkling stars and champagne glasses.

“Happy Birthday Vanna!” another fan adds in the Insta messages. “Enjoy your special day.” This commenter is also heavy on the emojis, sharing a variety of birthday images such as a celebratory smiley; a birthday cake; a gift; a balloon, and some hearts and flowers.

Another fan took the moment to send some cheers along with the happy birthday wishes in the Friday Insta message.

“Happy ! Happy Birthday Day !” the fan exclaims in the festive message. “Cheers to many ! Many more !”

Celebrating 39 Years of Success On ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Vanna White may be celebrating a birthday today. However, the Wheel cohost celebrated another big moment as she celebrates 39 years with the popular game show. Since Vanna joined the hit show at the age of 26, the Wheel of Fortune star has appeared on a total of 7,333 Wheel episodes. And, she is still counting!

“We absolutely love it,” Vanna White has said about herself and her fellow Wheel team.

“We love coming to work,” she adds. “We’ve worked with all the staff and crew here so long.”

Vanna White adds that after all this time, she and her fellow Wheel of Fortune coworkers have become like family.

“They’re family,” White says of her coworkers.

“So when we come to work, it’s like being together as a family,” she adds. “And it’s fun. It’s fun to come here. We see people win lots of money and have a good time.”