‘Wheel of Fortune:’ Frustrated Fans Blast Player For Missing Obvious Puzzle and Losing $1 Million

Watching players on Wheel of Fortune mess up can drive some of the show’s dedicated fans crazy…especially if winning was in hand. One contestant happened to mess up so bad that she missed out on two big prizes.

In a recent episode, a contestant named Micki from Louisiana guessed the puzzle letter wrong. That caused an uproar among the show’s fanbase. She happened to be three letters away from winning a million-dollar wedge. Also, she was up to win a trip to Croatia.



Before Micki announced her letter, audience members can be heard in the background cheering her on once the wheel landed on the Croatia wedge. In her previous spin, it won her a million-dollar wedge, which was displayed above the wheel.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Picks Wrong Letter To Solve Puzzle

Now, the puzzle for the category “Thing” on the board read “A ROARING FIRE IN THE FIRE _ _ A _ E.” Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak asked what letter Micki wanted. She replied with the letter “S.” She appeared to be defeated after the buzzer sounded. Her guess was wrong. Audience members were heard groaning in the background over her letter choice, Fox News reports.

Sajak said, “You got the reaction, no ‘S,’ I’m sorry.” This drove Wheel of Fortune fans to their wit’s end. One fan wrote on Twitter, “Getting angry at Wheel of Fortune. Just another Friday night.” one outraged fan wrote. Another fan posted a poll that highlighted some wrong answers. “Wheel of Fortune poll…Worse flub in recent memory…A) Fregh…B) Fireplace… I’d go B since it changed the entire game,” another fan wrote

Fan References Player Who Said ‘G’ Instead Of ‘S’

A reply to that tweet read, “The fregh tropical fruit one also changed the game. It was a prize puzzle so she also missed out on a vacation.” The Wheel of Fortune fan was referencing the contestant who blurted out the incorrect letter during Teen Week. The letters remaining on the puzzle board spelled out, “FRE_ H TROPICAL FRUIT,” and the player chose the letter “G” instead of “S.”

Following the mishaps, Wheel of Fortune took to its TikTok page. It shared a video compilation of how many previous contestants actually won the million-dollar prize while responding to a fan. “We’ve had 3 million dollar winners,” the TikTok video caption read.