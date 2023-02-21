‘Wheel of Fortune’ Guess Causes Audience To Audibly Gasp

A Wheel of Fortune contestant incorrectly guessed the final letter of an otherwise fully-solved puzzle Monday evening, prompting a shriek from the audience.

As part of the premiere of Teen Week, high school sophomore Khushi looked unstoppable during a ‘Food & Drink’ puzzle. But as any veteran Wheel watcher knows, if the contestant keeps spinning way past the point of an obvious answer, it means they probably don’t actually know the answer.

Khushi eventually found herself with just two possible letters left: ‘FRE _ _ TROPICAL FRUIT.’

Instead of solving, the teen guessed an H, which is actually the more difficult of the last two letters. Guessing the H implies that you know the answer — or so you’d think.

Instead of solving, Khushi appeared strained and uncertain. “Solve it or spin it or… but do something quickly,” said host Pat Sajak as the clock ran down, prompting the contestant to have another turn of the wheel.

You can already guess how that final turn went…

I don’t think I’ve ever heard a single audience member audibly have such a violent reaction on Wheel of Fortune, as this lady did when a poor contestant called a G in “Fresh”. pic.twitter.com/FiFWTNlphM — Chad Mosher (@ChadMosher) February 21, 2023

The teenager simply didn’t know the answer in time, and instead guessed the letter G, which is obviously incorrect. Many of the live audience members moaned in agony; one even shrieked, prompting the entire cast to visibly turn and inspect on camera.

Pat Sajak says that playing Wheel of Fortune in-studio is much tougher than playing at home

Another contestant, Julianna, stepped up and solved the puzzle — FRESH TROPICAL FRUIT — and scored herself $650 in cash for the spin, plus a $10,000 island vacation to Antigua.

Always the charismatic statesmen, Sajak spoke up in defense of Khushi. “You know when that happens and you’re sitting at home, you’re saying, ‘How in the world can that [not be solved]?'” Sajak noted. “But, you know, sometimes it’s a word that just doesn’t want to come into focus for you.”

And it’s not the first time Sajak has spoken up in defense of puzzled contestants. He noted in March 2022 that social media has made small blunders for people in all sorts of fields more embarrassing than they should be.

Sajak wrote on Twitter at the time: “It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry.”

He continued the long Twitter thread in defense of gentle laughter, but said he doesn’t appreciate mocking.

“Good-natured laughter is one thing,” he wrote. “Heck, they laugh at themselves. But, hey, cut them some slack. Unless you’re there, you have no idea how different it is in the studio.

“I have fun with players and I tease them occasionally, but when things go wrong, I feel for them, and I try to salve the wounds on camera and off … It’s okay to laugh at the situation. But have a little heart.

“After all, you may be there one day. And no one wants to be trending on Twitter.”