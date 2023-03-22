‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Attempts to Wrestle Winning Contestant in Wild Moment

Legendary Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak wanted to throw down at the end of last night’s episode, but not because he was angry.

During Tuesday’s show, contestant Fred revealed he’s a man of many talents, including teaching drama, hosting bar trivia, and even professional wrestling. (And oh by the way, he’s a pretty darn good Wheel player, too, as you’ll see).

🚨 PERFECT GAME ALERT 🚨



You can throw away your broom, Fred already swept everything up pic.twitter.com/XxStqdwMjz — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) March 21, 2023

Fred admitted he gets paid “very little” to wrestle, but that he does it purely “for the fun.”

Sajak decided to capitalize on the moment and alluded to putting Fred in a headlock later. “Just because he’s a professional wrestler… you want me to body slam him for you?” Sajak asked the other players.

Even after enduring a few taunts form Sajak, Fred went on to win big in the show’s finale. He quickly rattled off two attempts at “His mind is wandering” before securing the win on the third guess. For his troubles, Fred walked away with over $75,000 in winnings for the evening.

As Fred basked in his glory, Sajak attempted to bend his arm behind his back and grabbed his face with the other arm while putting him in somewhat of a headlock.

It was a funny moment to cap off an incredible night for Fred the wrestler, who won every single round en route to a “perfect” game. He guessed puzzles like “Pineapple Upside-Down Cake,” “Unparalleled Hiking,” and “Supporting Role.” He even guessed “The Starring Role” with only the letter “g” on the board. The final round answer netted him a whopping $40,000 on top of the $35,800 he earned in cash and prizes leading up to it.

According to The Sun, contestant Ricky Gilbert last “swept” the show in 2022. Gilbert was one of only 19 people who earned a regular sweep since producers added the Toss-Up in 2000. Only 10 of those 19 went on to win the bonus round, as well, making Fred’s perfect game the stuff of Wheel legend.

Following tonight’s game, Maggie Sajack sat down with Fred for a social media interview. Interestingly, Fred said that he didn’t expect to do well at all. During practice rounds, he admitted to doing “awful” at the Toss-Ups.

“My mom says my first words were ‘buy a vowel,’” he said in the Instagram interview. “True story. Completely true story. Wheel was at the top of my list of like dream-come-true scenarios in my life, and it’s happening, and dreams can come true ’cause mine just did.”