‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Gets Slammed Over Not Allowing College-Age Student To Win $100,000

Fans are enraged at Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak as they accuse him of “robbing” a college-aged contestant of winning $100,000.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Contestant Alexa missed out on a $100,000 jackpot in an episode that aired on Wednesday, April 6. She answered a question in a bonus round after the buzzer. Alexa was given the prompt “What are you doing?” with 10 seconds left on the timer.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Alexa Gets Busy Figuring Out Game’s Puzzle

After Alexa chose her letters, Sajak’s co-host Vanna White flipped over the blocks, leaving Alexa with “_ _ST _IN_IN_ IT.” She speedily got to figuring out the puzzle. However, there was some confusion over whether or not Alexa answered the question, which was “JUST WINGING IT,” on time.

Some viewers say it sounded like she guessed it in the nick of time. According to Sajak, though, she flubbed the response. His decision has divided fans with some taking to social media arguing her answer could have been “Just Winning It,” which would have been incorrect.

Show’s Fans Are Pretty Sure That They Heard Her Say Right Answer

“I’m absolutely certain that the first thing she said was ‘Just winging It.’ You owe that young woman an apology and $100,000!” one viewer tweeted, the New York Post reports. “The girl definitely said just winging it and then lost 100k. Rewatch the tapes. Wish she should have spoken up!” another person raged on social media.

“@WheelofFortune I think you folks just denied this girl $100k …I sure heard ‘Just Winging It’,” another viewer tweeted. “Lifelong watcher here!” another fan quipped. “Alexa got robbed tonight. Her first attempt was ‘Just winging it!’ I’ve rewatched it a dozen times – you guys goofed. Give her the $100K she rightly won!” This fan snarked, “Quit screwing your contestant.”

Last week, Sajak shocked fans when he told wrestling star Austin Theory to take off his shirt during the shows WWE-themed week.

Meanwhile, in other Wheel of Fortune activity, Sajak recently laughed out loud at one contestant’s NSFW answer to a clue. Now, this puzzle had the letters ” _ L _ _ _ _ _ _ _ T _ _ _ L L _,” on the board. During WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune, Tracina buzzed in to answer. “Playing with balls?” she blurted hopefully. “Nope, still time,” Sajak shot back. Pro wrestler and contestant Xavier Woods was unable to contain his outburst after the guess. Laughter erupted from him and echoed throughout the studio. Mike, another contestant on the show, confidently provided the right response of “Playing with dolls.”