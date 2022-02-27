‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Once Appeared on Popular Soap Opera

When one thinks of Pat Sajak, one certainly pictures the iconic crossword game show Wheel of Fortune. Sajak has been heading the popular nightly game show since he took over hosting duties from Chuck Woolery in the early 1980s.

The longtime host even worked double-duty early on in his run as host of Wheel. During his early days on the show, Sajak was hosting two episodes day. Recording a daytime Wheel of Fortune episode, followed by a nighttime version. But, Sajak’s on-screen duties didn’t end there, back in the day. It was around this time that the iconic game show host decided to try his hand at acting; taking on a role in the wildly popular daytime soap, Days Of Our Lives.

In 1983 Pat Sajak joined the hugely popular daytime soap opera as Kevin Hathaway. It was a minor role for the game show host, however, it certainly honed the host’s acting chops. But, his role on Days Of Our Lives wasn’t the only time Pat Sajak appeared on-screen away from the Wheel set. Just one year before he stepped in as host of the popular game show, Sajak had a role on the hilarious Airplane sequel Airplane II: The Sequel. In this film, Pat Sajak portrays a newscaster in Buffalo, New York.

Pat Sajak Does So Much More Than Host ‘Wheel of Fortune’

While Sajak has remained a mainstay on Wheel of Fortune, he hasn’t given up his love of acting. Over the years, the host has appeared on a variety of television shows such as Gimme A Break, Washington, The A-Team, 227, and Santa Barbara.

The Wheel of Fortune host has also made several appearances as himself in some popular shows over the years. He stepped in for cameos on some hit television series such as The Larry Sanders Show, The Commish, Just Shoot Me, and the Kevin James sitcom King of Queens. Most recently, Pat Sajak appears on the hit ABC sitcom Fresh of the Boat. Sajak has also gone cartoon portraying himself in a 1994 Rugrats episode.

Celebrating a Major Milestone

Late last year, the 75-year-old game show host celebrated a huge milestone as he celebrated 40 years as host of Wheel of Fortune. To celebrate the major moment, Pat Sajak shared some points of reference in a December 2021 Twitter post.

When I started hosting “Wheel” (with Susan Stafford) on this date 40 years ago, the top 10 TV shows included “Dallas,” “Three’s Company,” “The Jeffersons” and “The Dukes of Hazzard.” Ronald Reagan was in his 1st year as president. Number 1 song: Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical.” — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) December 28, 2021

In the tweet, the Wheel of Fortune host notes what television shows were featured in the top ten way back when. He even noted what song was number one at the time.

“When I started hosting ‘Wheel’ (with Susan Stafford) on this date 40 years ago, the top 10 TV shows included ‘Dallas,’ ‘Three’s Company,’ ‘The Jeffersons’ and ‘The Dukes of Hazzard,'” Pat Sajak notes in the post.

“Ronald Reagan was in his 1st year as president,” the Wheel host adds. “Number 1 song: Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Physical.'”