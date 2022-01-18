‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Ponders If Social Media Should Change Its Name

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak offers up a new, more fitting name for social media. Ironically, he posts his suggestion on Twitter.

Pat Sajak is always making fans laugh on Twitter. Known for his sarcastic wit, the “Wheel of Fortune” host has a lot to say off-air. In his most recent tweet, he wonders if social media should be renamed.

After perusing some of the online anger, vitriol, insults, accusations and name-calling, I wonder if it isn’t time to change the term to “antisocial media?” — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 18, 2022

"After perusing some of the online anger, vitriol, insults, accusations and name-calling, I wonder if it isn't time to change the term to 'antisocial media?'" the host ponders.

Receiving over 1700 likes in just a few hours, it seems like his fans agree with his point. The “Wheel of Fortune” star has received many replies to his post. “Social media definitely does not improve any social skills. Just makes everyone feel safe enough to be a tough guy behind a screen,” @Pauliepaul1976 writes.

“I remember the old days when if we wanted to vent at strangers we had to hop in our cars and wait for someone to be a split second too slow at a green light,” @brainfillups adds.

This is not the first time Sajak has made a comment about social media. Earlier this month, he looks back on the days before social media was available.

Remember the old days before free social media when we had to buy newspaper ads to publicly announce our courage, thoughtfulness, virtue and nobility? It’s so much easier now! — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 6, 2022

"Remember the old days before free social media when we had to buy newspaper ads to publicly announce our courage, thoughtfulness, virtue and nobility? It's so much easier now!"

What do you think about Sajak’s take on social media? Does it do more harm than good? Let us know on our socials.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Mourns Director’s Death

“Wheel of Fortune” is mourning the loss of their longtime friend and director, Dick Carson. In an Instagram post, the show pays tribute to his 17-years in the industry. It is really amazing to see his work on the iconic game show.

The video was taken during Carson’s last time on the “Wheel of Fortune” set before retiring. Vanna White and Pat Sajak added their own social media tributes into the mix.

“So sad to hear of the passing of Dick Carson, who directed ‘Wheel’ for 20 years before retiring in 2000,” Sajak tweeted. As reserved midwesterners, it took us a while before we decided we and our wives might like to have dinner. We had many. Lesly and I send our love to Karlyn and the family.”

“I will always cherish the years we spent together on @WheelofFortune You were the best! I’m going to miss you,” Vanna Write wrote.