‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Slammed for Giving Teen Contestant Questionable Advice

Pat Sajak is catching some flack on social media after he presumably convinced a young man who appeared in the Wheel of Fortune Teen Week to gamble all his winnings on a mystery box.

During last night’s episode, a 10th-grader named Deepshiv was at the Wheel when it landed on the $1,000 wedge. Deepshiv then chose the letter T before trying to solve the puzzle. Because there were six letters in all, he stood to earn $6,000.

However, before the teen could make a guess, Sajak told him that he had actually landed on a mystery wedge—but Sajak clarified that he didn’t have to pick it up. The wedge gives contestants a 50/50 chance of boosting their winnings or losing everything. In Deepshiv’s case, he could have jumped to $10,000 in possible winnings.

“What are you gonna do? Do you want my advice?” Sajak asked before adding, “No, I can’t give it to you.”

Deepshiv paused while trying to decide his fate, and Pat Sajak continued to tease the player about the choice.

“If it were me I might…,” he added before stopping himself short of an answer.

“You know what, I’ll take it,” Deepshiv said confidently.

Some People Claim Pat Sajak Knew the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Mystery Box was a Dud

Pat Sajak asked the contestant if he was absolutely sure that he wanted to take the chance, and Deepshiv confirmed before turning the wedge over and learning that the odds were not in his favor.

Deepshiv went bankrupt, but he took it like a true champion.

Sajak apologized for the misfortune and Deepshiv smiled before saying “no worries.”

However, Wheel Watchers didn’t take the situation as lightly as Deepshiv. Instead, they jumped on Twitter and accused him of intentionally setting the teen up for failure.

“He figured the young man would have solved the puzzle so he influenced him to gamble it away!!!!” one person blasted.

“I feel like Pat pressured Deepshiv to take the mystery box,” someone else added.

Another person even claimed that Sajak knew the wedge was a bust ahead of time, and he just wanted the kid to lose.

A few other people jumped to Pat Sajak’s defense and said they thought he was trying to tell Deepshiv not to gamble. Of course, the host never gave his opinion, so people will never know his intentions.

Deepshiv’s luck changed in the end, though. The teen ended up winning the entire game after solving the bonus round with lightning speed. For the final puzzle, he earned $45,000, which brought his total earnings to $65,360.