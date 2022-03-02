Watching from your couch, Wheel of Fortune might seem like a deceptively easy game. Contestants simply spin a wheel and guess letters to solve a puzzle displayed on a giant board. However, being a contestant is an entirely different experience. Under blinding stage lights, with Pat Sajak, Vanna White, and an entire studio audience watching, solving even the easiest puzzle can be nerve-wracking.

With that immense pressure, seemingly impossible mistakes not only happen but are a regular occurrence on the show. After all, who can forget the time a contestant guessed ‘Fish Love’ when the answer was clearly ‘Wish List’.

Avid fans of the game show are used to watching contestants struggle as they shout the answer at their television screen. Last night’s episode, however, was especially frustrating.

For a painful 2-minute stretch of the episode, all three contestants struggled to solve the puzzle “Another Feather In Your Cap,” despite only missing four letters. Finding the scene unbearable, Wheel of Fortune fans across the country took to the internet to express their distress and disbelief.

How have all 3 contestants on wheel of fortune right now never heard the phrase “another feather in your cap”?? This is madness!!! — Ashley (@Asheystew) March 2, 2022

One fan wrote, “Hey, if you feel like screaming at the TV in agony and want to throw something at your screen, round 2 of tonight’s Wheel of Fortune is *perfect* for you.” Another says, “This might have been the worst two-minute stretch in Wheel of Fortune history.”

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Responds to Fans’ Reaction

Wheel of Fortune fans poking fun at clueless contestants is nothing new. But as last night’s struggle was particularly exasperating to watch, many fans’ comments were nothing short of brutal.

Heartbroken over Wheel of Fortune fans’ reaction to the embarrassing mistake, Pat Sajak took to Twitter to write an impassioned thread about the incident. “It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry,” Sajak begins in what would become a lengthy message.

“Imagine you’re on national TV, and you’re suddenly thrown a curve and you begin getting worried about looking stupid, and if the feather isn’t in your hat, where the heck can it be? You start flailing away looking for alternatives rather than synonyms for ‘hat,'” Sajak continues. “And, of course, when it’s solved, you want to crawl in a hole.”

I have fun with players and I tease them occasionally, but when things go wrong, I feel for them, and I try to salve the wounds on camera and off. So, yeah, it was an oddly entertaining puzzle and it’s okay to laugh at the situation. But have a little heart. — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) March 2, 2022

The Wheel of Fortune host understands the frustration but feels fans’ response was inappropriate. “…Mocking them online and calling them names? These are good people in a bad situation under a kind of stress that you can’t begin to appreciate from the comfort of your couch.”

“Good-natured laughter is one thing,” Sajak concludes. “Heck, they laughed at themselves. But, hey, cut them some slack. Unless you’re there, you have no idea how different it is in the studio. After all, you may be there one day. And no one wants to be trending on Twitter.”