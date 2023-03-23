‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Yells at Contestant Following Viral Wrestling Moment

Pat Sajak of Wheel of Fortune appears to be having his fair share of excitable moments on the show lately. On Wednesday’s episode, Sajak yelled at a contestant to solve a puzzle. This comes on the heels of Pat turning into a pro wrestler and locking up another contestant.



Just a day after he went viral for his on-stage tackle of a contestant, Sajak was caught yelling at a contestant to solve a puzzle. “Oh! I’m going to solve,” contestant Nicole from Peachtree, Georgia, said during Wednesday’s show when the puzzle had just two unknown letters left. “Please, solve the darn puzzle!” Sajak exclaimed loudly.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Nicole Rightly Guesses Several Letters Before Final Guess

Nicole had successfully guessed several letters in a row when Sajak said, “Looks pretty good to me.” He said that as if there should be no need to spin again. But with four letters missing from the puzzle in the “Same Name” category, Nicole chose to spin again. She selected a “P.” And she narrowed the puzzle to two missing letters after guessing “Y.”

Ultimately, she solved the puzzle correctly. Nicole shouted, “Coconut and cough syrup!” before letting out a sigh of relief.

The camera cut to Sajak on Wheel of Fortune. He spoke up. “It’s a horrible moment when you know that ‘everyone in America knows what this is, why don’t I?’ But you got it,” he told Nicole. Sajak added, “We appreciate that you pretended you didn’t know ’til the end, you increased the drama and that was great.”

Nicole Did Not Win Game As Cory Scored More Dollars On Show

While she accrued more money, Nicole fell short to contestant Cory, who ultimately was declared the winner, Fox News reports.

Nicole’s tense moment came just a day after a controversial moment. Sajak was caught, albeit playfully, tackling the winner of Tuesday’s episode. Winner Fred revealed himself to be a drama teacher as well as a bar trivia host and professional wrestler. He ran away with the episode.

“Just ‘cause he’s a professional wrestler, want me to body slam him for you? I can do that,” Sajak asked the other two contestants. They answered yes.

Later on in that show, Fred was tasked with solving the bonus round. He did it. But after he completed his work, Fred pumped his arms in the air and hugged his father, who came on stage.

His father held up Fred’s arm as if he had just reigned victorious in a wrestling match, while Fred beamed. Moments later, Sajak came over and pretended to put Fred in a chokehold, locking his arm behind his back and grabbing his face.