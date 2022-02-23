‘Wheel of Fortune’: Jim Brings the Parrot to Work in Hilarious Clip

Wheel of Fortune star Jim Thornton is celebrating Bring Your Parrot To Work Day in the game show’s latest tweet. We often associate Pat Sajak and Vanna White with Wheel of Fortune. As the two main hosts and stars of the game show, they are easily the most memorable. Yet, we forget about Jim Thornton, the voice actor who works as the announcer on the show. In a fun new clip, Thornton is showing off his blue and green parrot on the set.

We told Jim it was Bring Your Pet to Work Day 🦜 pic.twitter.com/SGydn1wkgG — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) February 22, 2022

It appears that the parrot is actually the voice actor’s pet! Smiling from ear to ear, he shows off his bird friend with pride. This makes us wonder if the parrot will make an on-air appearance again soon. Maybe the parrot could work as a voice actor itself!

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Stars’ Net Worth

It is interesting to compare the net worth of the three Wheel of Fortune stars. Being on the show for almost four decades, it is safe to say that Pat Sajak and Vanna White make bank.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pat Sajak is worth a total of $70 million. Making $52,083 per episode, this amounts to approximately $15 million per season of the game show. While some sites claim the star is worth a whopping $250 million, this number remains unverified.

Vanna White has a net worth of $70 million as well, making about $10 million per season from the game show. Before becoming our favorite board turner, White’s work as an actress and model earned her a bit of cash too. “Her additional net worth came from her first marriage to a very successful real estate developer/restaurateur,” the website claims.

Lastly, Jim Thornton has an estimated net worth of $1.9 million.

Pat Sajak on Being a Talk Show Host

Pat Sajak is content in where he is in his career. In a 2007 interview, the icon says that he will never host another talk show, unless he is filling in for someone else. The opportunity to do it temporarily sounds much more exciting.

“I’ve discovered that the best thing to be is a fill-in, when it comes to talk [shows],” Sajak said. “I have no more desire to do another talk incarnation, for various reasons. I’m at a stage of my life and career where I just, I like my schedule, I don’t want to do it. But to be able to go in and sit in for Larry [King], as I did for awhile, and sit in for Regis [Philbin], as I do every now and then, that’s enough to kind of scratch that itch for me.”