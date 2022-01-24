‘Wheel of Fortune’ Jokingly Apologizes To Benedict Cumberbatch After Pat Sajak Doesn’t Know Who He Is

Wheel of Fortune issued a formal apology after host Pat Sajak forgot the name of an A-list actor: Benedict Cumberbatch.

The hilarious mistake occurred during an episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Tatyana Ali from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air name-dropped the Doctor Strange actor after solving a puzzle with the answer “Eggs Benedict Cumberbatch.” Her response prompted a back and forth that went viral.

“We know eggs benedict,” the host said. “Explain Benedict Cumberbatch.”

“Benedict Cumberbatch is an actor,” Ali replied. “Right?”

The whole exchange was made funnier by Ali’s reluctance to answer. Naturally, fans of Cumberbatch also found the fail amusing. One tweeted: “Pat Sajak doesn’t know who Benedict Cumberbatch is? That’s just (Dr) Strange.”

Our apologies, Benedict Cumberbatch! 😂 #CelebrityWheelOfFortune — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) January 24, 2022

As a result, Wheel of Fortune acknowledged the harmless mistake on Twitter. “Our apologies, Benedict Cumberbatch!” their account shared.

“I don’t know who he is either,” responded another user. “Until I looked him up on the internet. Now I learned something [and] got a good laugh. Need to come out of my cave once in a while.”

Truly, it is difficult to imagine someone not knowing who Cumberbatch is. Between his tenure on Sherlock, his critically acclaimed roles in films like The Imitation Game, and his presence in the MCU, the actor is extremely well-known. After all, he starred in Avengers: Endgame, the second highest-grossing film of all time. While Cumberbatch has yet to comment, Sajak’s mistake was all in good fun. It’s unlikely he’d be offended.

Sajak Squares Up at Anthony Anderson on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

However, this is far from the first time that Sajak went viral for his sense of humor on Wheel of Fortune. Earlier this month, Law & Order star Anthony Anderson made an impression when he competed on the celebrity edition of the show.

While others maintained their composure, Anderson was constantly making jokes. Overreactions were his standard responses to each time he missed a question. Audiences ate up every minute of his appearance. Sajak even joined in on the fun, quipping “He is having a meltdown on TV.”

Perhaps the highlight of Anderson competing on Wheel of Fortune occurred when Sajak fired back at him. When the former missed the answer for a puzzle, the host responded: “you are wrong-ish.”

This is, of course, the perfect response. For eight seasons, Anderson starred on a sitcom called Black-ish. The show follows Andre Johnson Sr., a marketing executive and father of five. Additional cast members include Tracee Ellis-Ross, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis and Deon Cole, among others. Anderson also serves as an executive producer of the series.

While he lost big on a few puzzles, Anderson succeeded in two major ways. The actor won $74,000 for the charity of his choice, and he had a good time.