‘Wheel of Fortune’: Maggie Sajak Gives Fans a Tour of Vanna’s White’s Closet

Have you ever wanted to get ready with Wheel of Fortune‘s Vanna White? If so, you’re in luck. Maggie Sajak is giving fans an exclusive look into her dressing room.

Fans have been left to wonder what Vanna White’s Wheel of Fortune dressing room looks like for a long time. However, we don’t have to wait any longer. On Monday, Maggie Sajak, the daughter of host Pat Sajak and the official Wheel of Fortune Social Media Correspondent, caught up with Vanna for an interview and gave us a tour of her dressing room.

“So Vanna, we all are always wondering, what’s the story with your dresses? How do you plan out what you’re wearing?” Maggie asks in the video.

Vanna then goes into details about everything the fans want to hear. She also takes us through the process of how she picks out a dress for each episode.

“Well first of all, before a tape day, we have a wardrobe fitting where I try on probably 50 dresses. And then the day of we’ll see what the theme is. Today we’re doing six shows. My stylist, Kathi will line them all up. This is my first outfit and this is my second, my third, fourth, fifth, sixth.”

Vanna said that she has known her stylist for a very long time. When Maggie asked her to describe what it’s like to work with Kathi Nishimoto, Vanna said that she is simply “the best.” Kathi prepares each dress along with matching jewelry and shoes prior to the filming of every new episode. Vanna said she is able to change and be ready to shoot the next episode in as little as 30 seconds.

“She makes it so easy for me,” Vanna revealed.

You can check out the entire tour of Vanna White’s closet down below:

Does Vanna White Get to Keep Her Dresses on ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

It’s a question that so many people often ask her — does Vanna White get to keep the dresses she wears on Wheel of Fortune?

The answer, however, is no. Vanna does not get to keep the beautiful dresses that she wears on the show.

“I don’t get to keep them, unfortunately,” she told Maggie. “Designers let me borrow them and then they take them back.”

You have to remember that Vanna White and Pat Sajak have been a part of the famous game show since 1982. That means that they’ve graced our TV screens for nearly 40 years. How many dresses do you think Vanna has worn in total during that time?

The answer? More than 7,000.

