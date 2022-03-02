‘Wheel of Fortune’: Maggie Sajak Stuns in Photos With Her ‘Sweet Little Boy’

Are you ready for your daily dose of cuteness? If so, then this is the right story for you. We came across a photo of Wheel of Fortune star Maggie Sajak and her adorable pup. What more could you ask for in an Instagram post?

If still watching Wheel of Fortune after all these years, then there’s a good chance you know who Maggie Sajak is. Or, at the very least, you recognize her last name. That’s right, folks, we’re talking about the daughter of longtime host Pat Sajak. Everyone knows Pat. After all, he’s been hosting the popular game show for an astounding 40 years. But less is known about his only daughter.

Maggie, who turned 27 last month, took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to post a couple of adorable photos of her dog. And let us be the first to warn you — you’re in for a cuteness overload.

“My sweet little boy!” Sajak captioned the snaps. Check them out down below:

It’s clear we’re not the only ones who think Maggie and her dog are adorable. Wheel of Fortune fans feel the exact same way judging by the comments section.

“Not sure who’s cuter, you or him!!” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful lady and beautiful dog,” said a second fan.

Maggie Sajak is the Official Social Media Correspondent for ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Maggie Sajak is most definitely Pat’s daughter, there’s no question about that. While so many of us grew up watching Pat Sajak charm us as the host of Wheel of Fortune, Maggie has grown up behind the scenes of the famous game show. Wheel of Fortune is literally in her blood. That life experience, combined with her beauty and infectious personality, makes her the perfect fit to represent the show on social media.

The last couple of years have been rough for just about everyone, but at least we got some great news last year. We found out that both Pat Sajak and Vanna White had their contracts extended until at least 2024. Not only that, but we also found out the show was making Maggie the official social media correspondent.

If you have been following Maggie on social media for a while, then you may recall that she was basically the social media correspondent for the show long before they promoted her. Now that it’s official, we have gotten to see more behind-the-scenes Wheel of Fortune content than ever before.

We have gotten interviews up close and personal with Pat Sajak and Vanna White. We’ve also seen other fun videos including a special tour of the set. If you want Maggie and Pat to explain how everything on the set of Wheel of Fortune works, check out the video down below: