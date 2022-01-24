‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Jokingly Pleads With Fans To Pay ‘Attention’ To Celebrities

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune” host and social media comedian, struck again earlier today with a hilarious tweet about celebrities.

Sajak constantly takes to Twitter or Instagram to update fans on the funny things that pop into his head. Sometimes these quips are based on current events or sports. This time, he focused on famous people. Specifically, famous people’s tendencies to encourage everyone else around them to do exactly what they do.

“There’s an alarming trend developing in which people are paying less attention to celebrities who are telling them how to live. Please, folks, we have been chosen to be celebrities for a reason. Ignore our experience and our wisdom at your own peril,” the “Wheel of Fortune” host quipped on Twitter.

Sajak’s hilarious post isn’t wrong. For some reason, we follow the trends set by celebrities even if they make no sense. And all too soon another trend takes over and the one everyone was obsessed with fades away.

But fewer and fewer people are buying into that philosophy nowadays. Many people replied to the “Wheel of Fortune” host’s post to comment on his message.

“Pat, a lot of celebrities have turned their backs on the American people. Hollywood as we know it is long gone. Can’t tell a good story, people won’t buy tickets to see the movie. I think people will do just fine ignoring celebrities. I would challenge anyone to a debate on that,” a person named Joseph Isaac Rowan said in the comments.

Another fan named Tony Weston said, “Celebrities were once someone you would love to emulate……not so anymore. Only @patsajak is from the old school and the only celebrity that holds water in my book so….. I follow him for his wit, truth, and common sense approach to life. Shine on Mr. Sajak.”

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Apologizes to Benedict Cumberbatch After Host Pat Sajak Doesn’t Recognize Him

Earlier this week on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” host Pat Sajak revealed that he doesn’t know who Benedict Cumberbatch is. For readers who also aren’t aware, he’s a British actor who starred in hit shows and films like “The Imitation Game,” “Sherlock,” and “Dr. Strange” with Marvel Studios.

Cumberbatch came up on the puzzle board during last night’s “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” game. The category was TV Before and After. And actress Tatyana Ali solved the puzzle: Eggs Benedict Cumberbatch.

“We know eggs benedict,” Sajak told the contestants. “Explain Benedict Cumberbatch.”

Ali hesitated. Then she questioned, “Benedict Cumberbatch is an actor, right?” This only caused everyone to laugh even harder, at home and on the game show.

“Wheel of Fortune” issued a joking apology later that evening on Twitter. “Our apologies, Benedict Cumberbatch!” the game show tweeted.