‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Announces He’s Removing His Music From Spotify in Hilarious Post

Alright, Outsiders. It’s officially time to declare Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak as the ultimate king when it comes to trolling.

FIrst and foremost, if you don’t already follow Pat Sajak on social media, we highly recommned going and doing that. We’re telling you, folks, the longtime Wheel of Fortune host is without a doubt one of the most hilarious celebrities out there. He’s on both Twitter and Instagram.

Sajak may be 75-years-old now, but he’s still as hip as ever and he pays attention to all of the latest trends and ongoings. He usually uses his knowledge on the subjects to poke fun at people and make jokes on social media. The lastest of which, comes at the expense of the Neil Young and Joe Rogan situation.

If you haven’t heard already, folk rock star Neil Young wrote a letter to his manager and label earlier this week. He asked them to remove all of his music from the popular music streaming platform, Spotify. Why you may ask? It all stems from the fact that the company’s allows The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan’s official podcast, on their platform. Young says that the show spreads false information about COVID-19 vaccines. As a matter of fact, the hashtag “#CancelSpotify” was trending among Neil Young fans on Twitter on Thursday evening (January 27). Other musicians even joined in on the conversation as well.

As for Pat Sajak, the Wheel of Fortune host had all the ammo he needed right there. He took to Twitter as a result to make yet another hilarious post. In what has now become typical Pat Sajak fashion, he says he is pulling a couple of his own songs from Spotify.

“I’m pulling both ‘Sajak Sings Sinatra’ and ‘Pat Sajak’s Yodeling Favorites’ from Spotify,” Sajak wrote.

I’m pulling both “Sajak Sings Sinatra” and “Pat Sajak’s Yodeling Favorites” from Spotify. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 28, 2022

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Love Pat Sajak’s Humor Like Always

Fans of Wheel of Fortune always love when Pat Sajak makes his jokes on social media. And Friday’s level of trolling from Sajak was the perfect send off to the weekend.

“The level of troll here is what we should all strive for!” one fan said.

“Trolling level: Wheel of Fortune!!!!” commented another fan.

“The trolling this whole debacle deserves!” a third follower wrote.

Over here at Outsider, we are always finding ourselves wanting to see more and more hilarious remarks from the Wheel of Fortune host. While all of his jokes may be about different topics, the common them across each of his posts is just how much fans love his humor.

So, with that being said, if you find yourself wanting more jokes from Pat Sajak, come on back over here. We cover all of Sajak’s quips right here on Outsider.