‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Wishes Folks Had ‘Listened’ To His Warning

Pat Sajak, longtime host of Wheel of Fortune, shamed his followers for not listening to his warnings in a hilarious new tweet.

“Can you believe this?” he wrote. “I warned everyone, but no one listened!” The television personality shared a picture of a line graph with unlabeled axes. The king of Twitter dad jokes, Sajak’s sarcastic tweet scored a few laughs from fans.

Can you believe this? I warned everyone, but no one listened! pic.twitter.com/dWWbSdd1lo — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 13, 2022

“I knew it,” tweeted one follower. “But what does it mean?” Others agreed that Sajak was right, with another user adding that the “chart says it all.” One commenter even proposed a theory: “the Green Party sabotaged the Democrats in the 2000 election?”

Additionally, Sajak commonly posts similar jokes to his Twitter feed. His fans eat up the humor. Earlier this month, however, he did find himself in hot water when he posted a controversial opinion.

“So I’m watching a hockey game with friends tonight and, during a casual conversation, I mentioned that I didn’t much care for S’mores,” the Wheel of Fortune host tweeted. “A stunned silence fell over the room. The icy stares cut through to my very soul. I may no longer be welcomed into this group.”

So I’m watching a hockey game with friends tonight and, during a casual conversation, I mentioned that I didn’t much care for S’mores. A stunned silence fell over the room. The icy stares cut through to my very soul. I may no longer be welcomed into this group. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 11, 2022

“And then you brought that nonsense to the internet?” said one follower. However, another agreed with Sajak: “Same. It’s the stickiness and lack of any flavor other than sugar, isn’t it?”

Sajak mourns Wheel of Fortune Legend Dick Carson

Even so, Sajak is no stranger to more serious tweets. Last month, the Wheel of Fortune host paid tribute to Dick Carson, a former director of the show and brother of late-night television host Johnny Carson.

“So sad to hear of the passing of Dick Carson, who directed Wheel for 20 years before retiring in 2000,” tweeted Sajak. “As reserved midwesterners, it took us a while before we decided we and our wives might like to have dinner. We had many. Lesly and I send our love to Karlyn and the family.”

For more than 22 years, Carson directed episodes of Wheel of Fortune. Ultimately, that added up to over 3,100 episodes. He retired in 1999. Other directorial experience includes The Merv Griffin Show and The Tonight Show. After 43 years of experience in directing television shows, Carson passed away at age 92.

Carson won numerous accolades in his long career. These were primarily for The Merv Griffin Show. The series won many, many Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk, Service, or Variety Series, Best Writing for a Talk, Service, or Variety Program, Best Individual Director for a Talk, Service or Variety Program, and Outstanding Individual Director for a Daytime Variety Program.

The former Wheel of Fortune director was survived by his wife of 43 years, Karlyn Carson as well as two adult sons, a daughter and three granddaughters.