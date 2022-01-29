‘Wheel of Fortune’ Perfectly Calls Attention to a Little-Known Holiday

“Wheel of Fortune” is celebrating a very special holiday in their newest Twitter post. Happy National Puzzle Day!

It seems like there is a national holiday for everything. “Wheel of Fortune” is celebrating a very important one to their crew and fans. In their latest Twitter post, the game show is hinting at a very special day.

Leaving a few spaces open for fans to guess, the answer is clearly “National Puzzle Day.”

Do you know what today is? pic.twitter.com/TBATfhJk10 — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) January 29, 2022

Today, January 29, marks National Puzzle Day. Fans of “Wheel of Fortune” are getting into the spirit in the comments section. Some people are cracking jokes as well.

“Wow, a lot of people have guessed it’s National Puddle Day. I’m one of them. National Puzzle Day probably makes more sense, though,” one fan writes.

“Ooh, National Puzzle Day! I have one in my Amazon cart that I’ve been considering buying. Perhaps this is my sign to go for it,” another says.

The National Day Calendar writes about the benefits of puzzles on its website.

“Whether it’s a crossword, jigsaw, trivia, word searches, brain teasers or Sudoku, puzzles put our minds to work. Studies have found that when we work on a jigsaw puzzle, we use both sides of the brain. And spending time daily working on puzzles improves memory, cognitive function, and problem-solving skills.”

Solve a puzzle and make sure you watch “Wheel of Fortune” on ABC.

How Long Will Pat Sajak Host “Wheel of Fortune?”

Good news, “Wheel of Fortune” fans! Pat Sajak and Vanna White have renewed their contracts. The dynamic duo will continue hosting the game show through 2024.

While fans are hopeful they will stay for longer, Sajak does not know what the future holds. In an interview with ET, he says he wants to leave when it feels like it is the right time.

“We’re certainly closer to the end than the beginning,” the 74-year old host says. “I’d like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, ‘Ooh, what happened to him?'”

He does not see himself hosting the show for another decade.

“I wouldn’t bet on seeing us in, like, 10 years, I would say,” Sajak added, before asking Vanna White, “Is that fair [to say]?”

With a smile, White says yes.

Pat Sajak’s Humor

Pat Sajak is known for his hilarious Twitter posts. Most recently, Sajak made a funny commentary from the recent controversy about Spotify. In response to Neil Young’s catalog being removed from the platform, he decided to join in on the fun.

I’m pulling both “Sajak Sings Sinatra” and “Pat Sajak’s Yodeling Favorites” from Spotify. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 28, 2022

Although this is a joke, I’d love to hear a “Sajak Sings Sinatra” record. Maybe he’ll consider this as a side project eventually.