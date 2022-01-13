‘Wheel of Fortune’ Remembers Late Director Dick Carson With Throwback Clip From the Show

“Wheel of Fortune” is paying tribute to its late director Dick Carson, who passed away last month. Check out the show’s Instagram post.

The “Wheel of Fortune” family was saddened to hear the news of Dick Carson last month. The Emmy-winning director passed away on December 19, 2021. Carson directed thousands of episodes of the game show and was beloved by both Pat Sajak and Vanna White. Now, the game show’s Instagram is honoring his memory.

In a throwback video clip posted last night, fans see Dick Carson, Vanna White, and Pat Sajak all on the “Wheel of Fortune” set. This moment was filmed at the end of Carson’s final episode directing the show. Sajak puts on his interviewer cap and tells the crowd about all of Carson’s accomplishments. He commends the late director for his then-17 years of achievements in the industry.

Pat Sajak asks Dick Carson in the video how many Emmy’s he has won. At the time, he was a 4-time winner. The “Wheel of Fortune” host then surprises him with a special montage from special projects and celebrities Carson worked with. Don Rickles and Merv Griffin are in the pictures.

Finally, the game show host shows some fun moments from Carson’s time on “Wheel of Fortune.” From filming some silly shots of some of the game’s first prizes, to traveling for road shows, the director made a powerful mark on television.

“As he slowly walks away, we’re going to miss this fella,” Sajak says. “Thank you for all the great years,” Vanna White adds.

“Wheel of Fortune” Fan Reactions

Fans are just as sad to hear about the loss of Dick Carson. Instagram comments underneath the throwback video are very emotional.

“Sad!! Great show!! He will be missed by so many!!!” @marierossi1 writes. “He will not be forgotten. I enjoyed watching the show when he was the director of the show,” @kingofthemilehicity comments.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White also took to social media to honor Carson.

I will always cherish the years we spent together on @WheelofFortune You were the best! I’m going to miss you. pic.twitter.com/JbrF7mCsKy — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) January 11, 2022

“I will always cherish the years we spent together on @WheelofFortune You were the best! I’m going to miss you,” White writes.

So sad to hear of the passing of Dick Carson, who directed “Wheel” for 20 years before retiring in 2000. As reserved midwesterners, it took us a while before we decided we and our wives might like to have dinner. We had many. Lesly and I send our love to Karlyn and the family. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 10, 2022

“So sad to hear of the passing of Dick Carson, who directed ‘Wheel’ for 20 years before retiring in 2000,” Sajak begins. “As reserved midwesterners, it took us a while before we decided we and our wives might like to have dinner. We had many. Lesly and I send our love to Karlyn and the family.”