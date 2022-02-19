‘Wheel of Fortune’ Social Correspondent Maggie Sajak Stuns in Series of Snaps

When she’s not handling Wheel of Fortune‘s online presence, Maggie Sajak is gracing her fans with flawless selfies that are bound to leave jaws on the floor.

This time, Sajak gave her fans a series of photos that highlighted her playful spirit and confident smile. She decided to wear a periwinkle T-shirt against a stone wall.

Take a look.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Social Correspondent Takes Fans on Tour Through Vanna White’s Closet

There’s no denying that Maggie Sajak has impeccable fashion sense, but we can’t forget the original cover girl of Wheel of Fortune – Vanna White. Throughout her nearly 40 years on the show, White has stepped onto the stage each time with a new, flattering dress. She hasn’t once worn the same outfit for more than one game, and the show films several episodes in a single day. Not to mention, she almost always wears a chic pair of heels, too.

With how iconic the Wheel of Fortune letter turner’s wardrobe has become, Sajak found it only fitting that she take fans on a behind-the-scenes tour of her closet.

“ICYMI: Maggie went behind the scenes to tour Vanna’s closet! Watch the full video on our profile!” the show posted with the clip.

In the clip, White explained how her days usually fare before she steps onto the stage with Pat Sajak.

“Well first of all, before a tape day, we have a wardrobe fitting where I try on probably 50 dresses. And then the day of we’ll see what the theme is,” White explained. “Today we’re doing six shows. My stylist, Kathi will line them all up. This is my first outfit and this is my second, my third, fourth, fifth, sixth.”

Unfortunately, though, once the episode is over, the dress goes right back on the rack.

“I don’t get to keep them, unfortunately,” she told Maggie. “Designers let me borrow them and then they take them back.”

Fans Celebrate Vanna White’s Birthday

Speaking of our favorite letter-turner, today, she is celebrating her 65th birthday – and she’s never looked better. In honor of her birthday, of course Wheel of Fortune had to create a special post for the celebrity.

“Poise, grace and a heart of gold! Join us in wishing @officialvannawhite a very happy birthday!” the show wrote.

Meanwhile, in the comments, fans joined in on the celebration, penning sweet messages to the Wheel of Fortune star.

“Happy Birthday Vanna. You are such a beautiful spirit,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “Happy Birthday Vanna! Enjoy your special day.”

“Happy birthday Vanna wishing you a beautiful day and year,” a third said.