‘Wheel of Fortune’ Teen Contestant Superfan Dressed Up as Host Pat Sajak for Halloween

A longtime viewer of Wheel of Fortune who happens to be 13 years old dressed up like Pat Sajak for Halloween one year. The viewer happens to be Kaden, a young teenager who took part in the show’s “Teen Week” on Wednesday night. Kaden said that he’s been watching the game show since he was two months old.



So, on the Wheel of Fortune social media accounts, a video happened to show Kaden’s clothing attire. He put on a gray blazer with a red tie underneath it, black pants, and brown dress shoes.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Teen Contestant Called Himself ‘A Triple Threat’ On Show

“I am a triple threat, is what I like to call it,” Kaden said during his introduction. “What would that be?… Singing, dancing and…?” Sajak asked. “Coding…hack, hack, hack,” the teen player said while making typing motions with his hands. “Kaden, you’re going to be trouble,” the longtime host joked, Fox News reports.

The social media-shared video highlighted Kaden’s multiple wins as he continuously solved puzzles correctly. Throughout the video, Kaden is seen passionately playing the game while Sajak said, “You are making me nervous,” to which Kaden replied, “I’m making myself nervous.”

Teen Showed Great Sportsmanship Among His Opponents

While he was winning, Kaden also showed great sportsmanship to his opponents. In the clip, Kaden is seen hugging and shaking hands with the other two players, as he said, “Good game, bud.”

“I don’t got the experience like that. I haven’t watched ‘Wheel of Fortune’ as much,” one opponent said laughing. Toward the end of the video, Sajak showed how impressed he was with Kaden saying, “I’ve made an important decision in my life, and that is this Halloween I’m dressing up as you.”

Kaden won big on Wheel of Fortune with $19,334, but he also won over the viewers with his big personality. “Such a joy to watch! Kaden is our next generation!” one social media user wrote. Another comment read, “This was such a heartwarming show!!!! Wheel [of] Fortune continues to be a real American treasure.” “Kaden never lose your joy…it’s contagious! Watching you tonight was pure light; so warm and bright.”

Kaden is a Delaware native who said in an interview with the Delaware News Journal that he would use his winning prize money to help buy a house for his great-grandmother. While his winnings weren’t enough to purchase a home, Kaden still plans to pay for home renovations for her.