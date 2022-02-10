‘Wheel of Fortune’: Why Pat Sajak Abruptly Walked Off Set Last Night

The last Wheel of Fortune episode left Pat Sajak incredibly speechless. In fact, the longtime host had to walk off stage…albeit jokingly.

We all know Wheel of Fortune has been a staple of American television for decades. And just when you thought there aren’t anymore records to complete, another big win occurs. Yes, it was so huge even Sajak couldn’t believe what just happened. Wednesday night marked the third consecutive win for $100,000 in the bonus round.

The previous shows on Monday and Tuesday night included contestants who won the same grand-prize. Mark Baer and Lisa Kramer are the names of the previous winners who won in the Monday and Tuesday bonus rounds. Last night’s winning contestant was Bree Yokouchi. Yokouchi’s prizes included $121,638 and a trip to Carribean Island St. Lucia. After the show, she said she couldn’t believe that she won.

“I was just excited to be here this morning. But to be the third $100,000 winner in a row is just amazing!” according to the New York Post.

Before Wednesday night’s episode took place, Sajak announced that they gave away $100,000 in Monday’s bonus round. Then, he cracked a joke about the following night. “Yesterday, we gave away $100,000 in the bonus round,” Sajak added. “So because of budgetary considerations, rather than cash, we’re playing for luncheon meats tonight.”

Wheel of Fortune’s Third Consecutive Winner Has Made History

Well folks, it looks like Bree Yokouchi has a lot of celebrating to do! And Wheel of Fortune helped her do that with a celebratory tweet last night. Check it out below.

“WHAT?! Another Historic night! Bree is our THIRD $100,000 WINNER IN A ROW. Breaking News: Wheel of Fortune is running out of confetti! @KatUNews.”

In the clip, Sajak clarifies that the lack of confetti is no joke. “After the last two nights we had to send out for an emergency shipment from confetti r us,” Sajak said. “So we’re back, we’re reloaded, and that $100,000 is back out there.”

As the confetti continues to fall, Bree jumps up and down in excitement. Sajak, on the other hand, appears to be a little ticked.

While walking off stage he said, “I’m out of here,” he shouted. “That’s it, I’m through.”

Afterwards, Sajak’s daughter, Maggie shared the story of why he acted like that when Bree won the bonus round. In Maggie’s Twitter video, Sajak said he’s all out of words to describe how he’s feeling.

“I’m running out of words to describe my reactions. Stunned, surprised, I don’t know. It’s all inadequate.”

As they continued on, Maggie asked if a fourth winner is possible and Sajak shot that question down so fast. “That would be ridiculous. That would be virtually impossible.”

Tune in to the next episode on ABC to find out if there’s a fourth $100,000 winner.