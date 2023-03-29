Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Bursts Into Laughter After Contestant’s NSFW Guess: WATCH

Veteran game show host Pat Sajak was overcome with laughter as Wheel of Fortune had an unexpected NSFW moment. In an episode clip that was released on Monday, a contestant named Tracina had Sajak in absolute stitches with her naughty guess to a puzzle. However, as USA Today points out, the guess wasn’t that far off.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The puzzle had the letters ” _ L _ _ _ _ _ _ _ T _ _ _ L L _,” on the board when Tracina buzzed in to answer. “Playing with balls?” she blurted hopefully. “Nope, still time,” Sajak shot back. Contestant Xavier Woods was unable to contain his humorous outburst after the ribald guess, as laughter erupted from him and echoed through the room. Another contestant named Mike confidently provided the accurate response of “Playing with dolls.”

Chuckling, Sajak playfully reprimanded Woods by saying “You’re trouble!” Woods playfully inquired, “What did I do?”. The clip was shared on Twitter.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans react to the answer that had Pat Sajak chuckling

Of course, fans flooded social media over the hilarious moment. One fan tweeted, “The funniest thing ever, @AustinCreedWins was the greatest! This is going to be such a fun week!” Another viewer weighed in, “I diiiied And honestly, I would have said the same thing!” Meanwhile, one fan tweeted, “That was so funny I was dying of laughter.”

In this episode, Tracina and Connie joined forces with Drew McIntyre and Carmella respectively while Mike teamed up with Woods in the wildly exciting WWE-themed competition. And just last week, Fred Fletcher Jackson – a drama teacher turned professional wrestler – stunned viewers when he flawlessly solved all given puzzles on the ABC game show to become victorious and walk away with an impressive prize of $75,800.

Sajak had an altogether different reaction to another recent contestant

Sajak was very impressed with Jackson’s performance. “(It) very rarely happens that we get someone who just swept everything,” he noted. Instead of offering a congratulatory handshake or hug, Sajak and Jackson shared an unexpected jubilant wrestling match after the latter’s ‘Wheel’ win.

After the game, Jackson shared his thoughts on Sajak’s jocular yet firm mentoring style in a discussion with Maggie Sajak, the host’s daughter. “He got me genuinely,” Jackson joked to Maggie. “I was trying to counter his hammerlock that he had me in. I was trying to get behind him, and I wasn’t going anywhere.”

“As a pro wrestler and as a guy of showbiz and as the guy he was putting in that hold. I loved that moment. L-O-V-E in capital letters,” he explained. “That was one of the biggest highlights of the show. So, for me personally to see, from my perspective, seeing the criticizing that he gets online is a little unfair.”