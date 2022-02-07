‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Has Perfect Take on Twitter ‘Mispellings’

If Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak has taught us anything about social media platforms, it’s how amusing Twitter can be. He recently voiced a hilarious take of his on Twitter about “misspellings.”

Some of us value grammar and spelling more than others. It appears Sajak places great emphasis on both if a recent tweet of his is anything to go by. In a completely serious manner, he discussed his take on Twitter “misspellings” and “grammar” mistakes and it’s as funny as it is difficult to read.

Its not that I’m a perfectionist, but the common mispellings and grammer mistakes your comitting is starting to where me down and make me loose my mind. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) February 7, 2022

“Its not that I’m a perfectionist, but the common misspellings and grammar mistakes your comitting is starting to where me down and make me loose my mind,” Sajak stated.

Hilariously enough, some people can’t sense the sarcasm and thought Sajak was serious. “Dog, this has to be a joke… I agree with you 100%, but when your own post about mistakes, has several of its own, this has to be a joke,” someone replied. “Took me a second…but that is funny,” said another.

The rest, as you might think, indulged in the fun as well. “You’re not the only one! Their all grinding my geers, two! I’m sure they wood all just say its just schematics,” someone amusingly replied. Another user feels my pain, stating “Reeding that was painful. I can only imagine how hard it was to right that.”

If that wasn’t enough, another reads “Your right. Theirs a real problem with today’s generation and there understanding of grammar and punctuation…”

I truly don’t think reading anything has ever been this excruciating before.

Pat Sajak Also Made an Observation About How People’s ‘Skin has Gotten Ten Times Thinner’

As one might guess, that’s far from the only observation Pat Sajak has pointed out on Twitter lately. Another recent one talks about how despite us evolving, our “skin has gotten ten times thinner.“

Last week, Sajak addressed the issue of sensitivity in modern society on Twitter. Though he isn’t citing anything specific, he comments on how despite us progressing physically, we’re more sensitive than we used to be. “Over the last two centuries our average height has increased by several inches, our average body temperature has decreased by about a degree, and our skin has gotten ten times thinner,” it reads.

Unlike his previous tweet, reception to this is rather divided, with mild infighting happening with replies. Some of them took it in stride though, with comments like “people seem to lack funnybones now too,” and someone jokingly replying “this tweet hurt my feelings.”

One person even humorously responded shows like Wheel of Fortune contribute. “Probably because America spent decades watching mindless game shows on TV instead of doing healthy activities like reading books, exercising, and not sitting in front of the TV every night.”

I don’t know if I’d go that far, but I digress.