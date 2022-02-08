‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Makes Hilarious Observation About ‘Hollywood During the Age of Masking’

It’s always nice to know exactly where someone should invest the most of their time and money. And, sometimes the decision is made for you…like when it makes sense to focus on one spa service over another. And, according to Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak, this is one of the benefits that has come from the “age of masking.”

On Tuesday morning, Pat Sajak took to Twitter to make an observation about something he has recently noticed about Hollywood. This realization came to the Wheel of Fortune host as he came to the conclusion some routine upkeep procedures may not be as prevalent now that we are amid the “age of masking.”

“One thing we’ve learned in Hollywood during the age of masking is that people got more for their money by Botoxing their foreheads than they did by using lip fillers,” Pat Sajak quips in the February 8 Twitter post.

Of course, the Wheel of Fortune host probably isn’t totally off-base here. In fact, many people have likely fine-tuned their beauty and upkeep routines to highlight the areas above the nose a little more than the areas below the nose; now that we are in the “age of masking.”

Botoxing foreheads over choosing a lip filler would certainly fit into this category. It would be interesting to get some data on this. As well as data on any increases in the number of eyebrow procedures, or even lash extensions. Who knows how far this movement is trending!

Pat Sajak’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Gaffe Leads to Turning Over a New ‘Rind’

Pat Sajak may seem to have it all together with his Twitter musings. However, even the longtime game show host has those pivotal life moments. You know the ones…the moments when we realize that change may be necessary. Recently, Sajak aired one of these revelations on the air. On February 2, the Wheel of Fortune Twitter account shared a video of Sajak sincerely apologizing for a citrus-related gaffe he had recently committed.

“You were kind enough to bring in tangerines from your own tangerine tree,” Pat Sajak says to co-host Vanna White in the February 2 video clip shared to Twitter last week.

The Wheel of Fortune Twitter post caption reads: “You can always turn over a new leaf—or rind (How would you rate that joke, @patsajak?).”

“First of all, I don’t know if I expressed my gratitude sufficiently,” the Wheel of Fortune host continues in the clip. “And I threw the rines, as I was peeling it, on the floor.”

Pat Sajak contends that he did eventually pick up the wayward tangerine rinds. However, he expressed concern over his citrusy gaffe.

“I shouldn’t have done that,” Sajak says in the clip.

“I’m going to try to be a better role model from now on,” the Wheel of Fortune host continues.

“I’m changing my ways,” Sajak adds, doubling down his apology.

“No more sarcasm,” the Wheel host quips. “No more fooling around. I’m just going to…” but, before Sajak could finish, the game show’s buzzer goes off. Looks like Sajak didn’t have enough time to totally turn over a new leaf. And, of course, we don’t mind this…Sajak’s musings are certainly a Twitter favorite. These wouldn’t be a thing if the Wheel of Fortune host truly chose to stop all sarcasm and “fooling around.”