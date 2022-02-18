‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Reveals His Hilarious ‘Plan for My Retirement Years’

Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak is back at it again with another hilarious tweet. He has his retirement plan all thought out. Taking to the social media platform, the host says he will become a convenience store “hold-up man.”

I finally have a plan for my retirement years. I’m becoming a convenience store hold-up man. Police: “What did he look like?” Clerk: “Well, he looked exactly like Pat Sajak!” So they’ll be looking for someone who looks like me. It’s perfect! — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) February 18, 2022

Followers are replying to the Wheel of Fortune star’s plan. Some hope that the star does not retire anytime soon.

“I just saw “retirement” under Pat Sajaks name pop up on my notifications and had a small mental breakdown,” @lauriskov writes.

“With this logic I don’t understand why more game show hosts haven’t turned to lives of crime,” @Tim_AZ_ jokes.

Will The ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Be Retiring Soon?

Fans hope that Pat Sajak stays on the game show for a while. Back in September 2021, he and Vanna White signed contracts to stay on Wheel of Fortune through 2024. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he says that he sees himself leaving at some point.

“We’re certainly closer to the end than the beginning,” he shares. “I’d like to leave before people tune in and look at me and say, ‘Ooh, what happened to him?’”

He tells fans not to expect to see him on Wheel of Fortune for another decade. Vanna White agrees.

“I wouldn’t bet on seeing us in, like, 10 years, I would say.”

38 years into the show, the pair feels like family. Vanna White says that they have a brother/sister dynamic.

“We’ve been together for like 38 years and he’s like my brother,” she says. “He’s funny. I mean, we could finish each other’s sentences if we wanted to. We know each other that well.”

Luckily, we have at least two more years with the original Wheel of Fortune stars.

What is Pat Sajak’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the game show host makes bank. Pat Sajak has a total net worth of $70 million. The site calls him one of America’s richest celebrities. Making $15 million per season at Wheel of Fortune, some unverified sites claim that he makes closer to $250 million.

Fans are surprised to hear that Sajak only works part time for his fortune. Reports say that he only works four days out of every month. This means that he earns $312,500 per workday, and $52,083 per episode.

All that we can say is wow. Pat Sajak makes a lot of dough. However, as an American entertainment for the last four decades, he deserves all the recognition.