‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Has Fans Going Wild Over Her Valentine’s Day Post

While celebrating Valentine’s Day earlier this week, Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White had fans going wild over her social media post about the romantic holiday.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

In her latest social media post, White is surrounded by red and pink hearts and makes a heart-shaped hand gesture. She also wore a matching sweater. “Happy Valentine’s Day!” the longtime Wheel of Fortune star captioned the video.

White’s fans did nothing but praise the game show co-host for the super adorable post. “You said you would match the backdrop and you aren’t kidding,” one fan wrote. “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

Another fan added, “Ah, as you said yesterday – you will wear something that matches the background! Happy [Valentine’s] Day!”

Vanna previously showed off her interesting sense of fashion last month when she wore an eye-catching pink asymmetrical dress paired with black leggings. Very different from her usual glittery gowns. The look notably sent social media into a tailspin and she received some heat over it. “Vanna White’s stylist needs a day off,” one critic wrote on Twitter.

Vanna White Admits It’s ‘Depressing’ Thinking About Her Time on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Ending

During an interview with PEOPLE in December 2022, Vanna White shared her feelings about what it will be like for her when she officially retires from Wheel of Fortune.

Speaking about her time with fellow Wheel of Fortune co-host, Pat Sajak, White recalls TV presenter Merv Griffin picking her and Sajak for the show. “He saw something between us — a brother-sister type relationship,” Vanna said. “And I think that is kind of what it is. He saw that we would be able to get along, and we do. We are like a brother and sister team.”

Since then, the duo has been hosting the game show. She then said she doesn’t want to even think about leaving the show. “I mean, we’re a team,” she says. “That’s depressing. I don’t even want to think about it,” White continued. However, she did say that it is hard to imagine a world without her or Sajak hosting the game show. “I just visualize us just being there. I can’t think beyond that.”

Meanwhile, Vanna White says she has no idea if the show will continue without them or not. “I can’t imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We’re like Ken and Barbie, you know? We’ve been in everybody’s homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters.”

In regards to genuinely enjoying her job on the show, Vanna added that it is incredible. “I cannot believe it’s been 40 years,” she said. “Honestly, I’ve loved every minute of it.”