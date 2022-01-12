‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Remembers Bob Saget in Touching Tribute

Vanna White from “Wheel of Fortune” took some time to remember her friend and former neighbor, Bob Saget. Authorities found Saget dead in his hotel room at a Ritz-Carlton in Florida on Sunday. He was 65 years old.

In the days following Saget’s passing, several Hollywood actors, comedians, and TV hosts have shared their grief. Many have offered tributes to Saget and shared the experiences they had with the comedian while he was still alive. Vanna White shared a touching tribute with Fox News on Tuesday. In the statement, she recalls how the two were neighbors in the early days of their careers.

“Bob Saget and I were next-door neighbors before we found success,” she shared. “I will always remember the support and confidence we gave each other as we struggled to start our careers and was so happy that our friendship came full circle when I guest-starred on ‘Full House.’”

She added, “I’ll miss the laughs.”

Bob Saget’s Family Loved Him Very Much

It’s clear that Saget was loved by many. During his career, he brought laughter into homes with his time as host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” He also was a widely known family-friendly TV Dad on the 90s sitcom “Full House” and a raunchy stand-up comedian everywhere else. Just hours before his death, Saget had performed a two-hour comedy set to fans in Florida. His family is especially devastated by the loss.

In a statement made to TODAY on Sunday, the family shared some of their thoughts to the public. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the family said Sunday. “He was everything to us… We want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.” The statement continues, “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo Saget, whom he married in 2018, is also heartbroken by his passing. “Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief,” she said in a statement. “I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans, and his peers. When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world.”

Jimmy Kimmel Shares E-mail From Saget

As clear as it is Saget’s family loved him deeply, Bob certainly treasured his family just as much.

In a heartfelt monologue delivered by late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel on Monday, he shared stories about Saget. Kimmel says the two emailed back and forth often. He shared one more serious email where the two talked about their children. The email from Saget to Kimmel about their kids was especially touching. Saget wrote,”‘One night soon, let’s go out and have some meat and some good damn drinks and talk about how lucky we are that we have them.” Kimmel says, “We did do that many times. When my son was in the hospital, Bob checked in a lot…I want to send love to his daughters, to his wife Kelly, and to his friends who loved him so much.”