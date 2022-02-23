‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Shows Off Impressive Wordle Skills

Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White is a strong competitor when it comes to word games. She is showing off her Wordle skills via Twitter.

Wordle is quickly becoming one of the most popular online word games out there. Released in 2021, the premise of the puzzle is simple: to guess the five-letter “word of the day” in six attempts or less. Users from all over the world are sharing their stats on social media. Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White is one user who is showing off her impressive game play.

In her latest tweet, the entertainer shows off her Wordle board. White guesses the correct five-letter word in just two attempts! Sharing her excitement with followers, she assures them that Wheel of Fortune is still her “number one game.”

Got Wordle on my 2nd guess! So proud of myself! @WheelofFortune is still my "number one" game! pic.twitter.com/DGsAYhXfW1 — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) February 23, 2022

“Got Wordle on my 2nd guess! So proud of myself!” she tweets.

While fans are excited for her achievement, they remind her of the appropriate “Wordle etiquette.” There is a way to share your attempts for the day without spoiling the answer for other users. Most people use the colored square emojis to mimic the Wordle board on social media.

“Good Morning Vanna, you can select the bar graph next to the title “Wordle” up top and share your results to Twitter without revealing the word. Great Job Though,” one fan writes.

“The first rule of wordle is to not share the wordle,” another adds.

We hope the Queen of Letters continues crushing it in the game of Wordle.

Vanna White Shares ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fails

Being the board-turner for 38 years, Vanna White has seen some fails happen on Wheel of Fortune. Over the years, there have been many incorrect guesses and awkward moments on the game show. She shares some of the most memorable fails in an interview with The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“One of the puzzles was ‘More fun than a barrel of monkeys,’ and they said ‘More fun than a barrel of vikings,’” she says.

In another part of the interview, Vanna White admits her own embarrassing moment. Before the board was digital, the model turned over the wrong letter.

“One time I did it, I was mortified. I don’t even remember which was the correct puzzle. It was either ‘Dr. Spock’ or ‘Mr. Spock,’ and I turned the M or the D and it was like, [gasps], that’s the wrong letter, oh my gosh. So I mean, I’m scarred for life on that.”

In 1997, the digital board was created. White is thankful for this new technology.

“Fortunately in 1997, they changed the puzzle board, where I only touch the letters,” she says. “I don’t touch them unless they light up, so the mistake will not be mine.”