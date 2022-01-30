When Do ‘One Chicago’ Shows Return After the Winter Olympics?

If One Chicago fans know one thing, they know that Wednesday nights are the best nights on television! Each Wednesday NBC airs a night of all our favorite One Chicago episodes Starting with Chicago Med, followed by Chicago Fire, and then Chicago P.D tops off the night.

However, with the 2022 Winter Olympics fast approaching, Wednesdays on NBC will be looking a little different. At least Wednesday evenings will have a different look for just a few weeks as programming is paused to make room for the Olympic coverage.

So, what does this mean exactly? Have One Chicago viewers seen their last new episode for some time? And, if so, when will the new episodes return to NBC’s prime time lineup? According to TVInsider, viewers have caught the last new episode of their favorite first-responder dramas set to air before the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The last evening of brand new Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD programming before the Olympic coverage has already taken place on January 19. Now, One Chicago Fans will be facing a multiple-week hiatus – about four weeks total – until the crews return with new episodes on Wednesday, February 23. The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Bejing between February 4th through the 20th.

‘One Chicago’ Leaves Us Wanting So Much More

Sure, it will be a few weeks before the One Chicago team returns to our television screens with new stories. However, each series has given us a lot to look forward to as they all left us with some pretty amazing cliff-hangers.

On Chicago Med, Dr. Will Halstead and Dr. Stevie Hammer were really connecting. The situation gets even more complicated when Dr. Hammer reveals to Halstead that she is in the process of getting divorced. Elsewhere, fans are eager to see what is going to happen between Dr. Crockett Marcel and Dr. Pamela Blake. The couple, who have had an on-again, off-again dynamic for quite a while appeared to be on-again after a winter finale kiss. The January 19 episode ends with Blake asking Marcel to take her home after a major issue at the hospital.

Chicago Fire gave fans one cliffhanger they have been waiting for. This comes as we learn a Stellaride wedding is finally about to become reality. Lieutenant Kelly Severide finally put a ring on it, proposing to longtime girlfriend, Stella Kidd. Meanwhile, Chief Hawkins and Violet Makami share a kiss…will this mean trouble since he is her boss?

Chicago PD left us wondering what is going to happen between a former couple who has now found themselves sharing living quarters. Ex’s Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek have started living together. Will their relationship remain as it is, or are they going to reconnect as a couple? Additionally, Chicago PD fans were excited as Detective Jay Halstead and Detective Hailey Upton finally tied the knot. However, we are all waiting to see what will happen next. Will their on-the-job dynamics change now that they are wed? And, more importantly, will the couple finally reveal their respective secrets?