When Was the Last Time Jack Nicholson Appeared in a Movie?

Jack Nicholson is truly the embodiment of what we’d call a timeless actor. He is a three-time Academy Award winner and a 12-time nominee. Also, Nicholson is one of two actors that got an Oscar nomination every decade from the ’60s through the 2000s.

As he aged, his career effortlessly aged with him. From earlier roles like “Chinatown” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” to slightly more recent roles like “The Shining” and “The Departed,” Nicholson has constantly proven that he’s still got it.

So, why hasn’t he been in any movies recently and what was the last movie he starred in?

Nicholson’s last movie role was 12 years ago in the romantic comedy movie “How Do You Know” (far different than his chaotic role in a movie like “The Shining.”) He starred in the movie alongside Reese Witherspoon, Owen Wilson, and Paul Rudd. This is his last role in a very long time, but he also hasn’t officially announced retirement yet.

More on ‘How Do You Know’

“How Do You Know” tells a story about a love triangle. Lisa just got cut from her national softball team and starts to look for love. She finds it amongst drama with a corporate guy in a crisis and her current baseball player boyfriend.

The movie tanked at the box office and generally gets bad reviews. So, it may not be the best movie for Nicholson to conclude his epic film career. In the movie, Nicholson plays Charles Madison, the father of George Madison (Paul Rudd). George gets fired and abandoned by the company. Charles is also in a relationship with his secretary, who he also gets pregnant.

Before this movie, Nicholson was in “The Bucket List,” “The Departed,” and “Something’s Gotta Give.” All of these were in the early 2000s.

Nicholson had spoken in the past about his perspective on work as he gets older. “I’m not going to work until the day I die, that’s not why I started this. I mean, I’m not driven. I was driven—but I’m not, I don’t have to be out there any more. The movie business is the greatest business but I only want to do films that move people, films about emotions and people. I had the most chilling thought that maybe people in their twenties and thirties don’t actually want to be moved anymore,” he said during an interview with back in 2013, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Paul Rudd Talks Working with Jack Nicholson

Paul Rudd got to work very closely with Jack Nicholson in “How Do You Know,” seeing as Nicholson played his dad.

During a past interview, Rudd absolutely gushed over working with an actor as amazingly talented as Nicholson.

“To work with him was surreal, I never, never got over it. I never completely relaxed, which I think is okay, but I knew it going in that he was an amazing collaborative actor. I couldn’t believe the amount of work he put into it … it was a real masterclass for me,” Rudd said.