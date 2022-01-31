Which ‘Chicago Med’ Star Has a Nursing Degree in Real Life?

Did you know that a Chicago Med star actually has their nursing degree?

Actress Marlyne Barrett almost became a full fledged nurse. However, she now plays Maggie Lockwood, who is the head charge nurse in the emergency department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

In an interview with Edge Magazine, she revealed that the medical occupation is in her family’s DNA. “It was a promise I made to my parents,” she said of completing her nursing degree. “My father worked for Siemens as a medical engineer. And we have cousins who are doctors and nurses. So it’s a family thing. When immigrants—my family is from Haiti—come into this country, this is what they call “royal” blue-collar jobs. Doctors, nurses, engineers. There is a regal-ness to doing these professions. You can use these jobs to enter any area of society.”

Additionally, her character often helps out with the residents. In real life, she never witnessed her mother work with residents. However, she got experience learning alongside them firsthand in nursing school and saw her sister go through it as well.

“Often senior nurses and doctors collaborate to ensure that young doctors become the doctors the profession should have,” she noted. “So being tough is a calculation made to improve and maintain the healing atmosphere you offer patients.”

How School Helped Her ‘Chicago Med’ Role

Furthermore, in an interview with Talk Nerdy With Us, Barrett explained that her training helped her acting career. In real life, she was about to sign on to Chicago PD before Chicago Med called her up. It was the perfect match.

“I knew what I wanted to portray on screen,” she began. “Because the medical institution is such a prominent figure in my family upbringing that we have honor for it. My mother is an ICU nurse, my father is a medical engineer, my sister is a pre-med student who went on to pursue law, I have a nursing degree, my aunt works for Kaiser. So it’s everywhere in my family. We have enormous respect for the medical institution. It’s probably the most constant thing in your life. You have to eventually see a doctor at some point in your life.”

Finally, in real life, the cast works with Dr. Andrew Dennis for medical rehearsals. They don’t get a chance to interact with real nurses that often. But there was one medical professional that helped Barrett shape her character. She was Nurse Gloria at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

“I remember walking into a situation where a woman who had been hit by a semi was wheeled into the emergency room. Her body was pretty damaged. Gloria was so focused, working her environment like a symphony conductor…she had syringes, she was advising nurses what to do, she was assessing the situation, she was not overwhelmed by the urgency. The maturity in her eyes told me she knew exactly what she was doing, And the wrinkles in her face made me understand that there had been a price paid for her talent in nursing.