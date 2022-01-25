‘White House Doctor’: New Drama Produced by Alyssa Milano Coming to Fox

A new series titled White House Doctor has been given the green light by Fox. The one-hour drama comes from the minds of Alyssa Milano and William Harper.

The series is inspired by Dr. Connie Mariano’s book titled The White House Doctor: My Patients Were Presidents – A Memoir.

Mariano was the first woman of color to become a president’s personal physician. And she served three commanders in chiefs while she held the title.

Dr. Mariano was also the first female director of the White House’s medical unit and the first Filipino-American to become a rear admiral in the U.S. Navy.

In her memoir, she remembered her time with George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and their wives.

As Deadline writes, the script is based around the idea that the president’s personal physician is his “shadow” because she’s always with him. And on top of that, she must be able to work in any setting, whether it’s in the White House, the ER, or traveling abroad—which makes for an intense plot.

So in White House Doctor, viewers will see Mariano’s character as the president’s closest confidante. The doctor will also be portrayed as an intelligent but impulsive person who tries to balance medicine, politics, and personal life, just as she does in the book.

And while working as the White House Doctor, she’ll struggle with the responsibility of safeguarding the most important person in the country.

‘White House Doctor’ Producer Alyssa Milano Considering Run for Congress

Actress, producer, and activist Alyssa Milano is apparently considering a 2024 run for the U.S. House of Representatives in hopes of flipping a Republican seat.

“I’m looking at California’s 4th District to potentially run against [Rep. Tom] McClintock (R),” she told The Hill in June.

The majority of McClintock’s district voted for Former President Donald Trump in 2020. And McClintock also won re-election by a staggering 56%. So the actress knows that defeating him won’t be a cheap or easy task.

“It’s going to take someone with, I think, name recognition and deep pockets to be able to run against McClintock, and so I’m considering it,” she said. “I’m basically gathering information right now, speaking to different consultants, speaking to the community.”

The Who’s the Boss star went on the give some insight on her platform by stating that she thinks President Joe Biden has done well so far. But she added that he has “a lot left to do.”

If Milano were to win a seat, she would fight hard for laws that prevent gun violence. And she would urge her fellow congresspeople to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court.

She also hopes to help convince Democrats to pass election-reform laws after several states changed their election laws after the 2020 campaign.