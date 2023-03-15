Whoopi Goldberg Issues An Apology For Using Derogatory Term on ‘The View’

Following the recent episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg is issuing an apology for using a derogatory term during the live broadcast.

According to Entertainment Weekly, The View co-hosts were discussing Donald Trump’s alleged connection to adult film actress Stormy Daniels when Alyssa Farah Griffin mentioned that the former president’s supporters don’t seem outraged by the situation. That was when Whoopi Goldberg used the offensive slur.

“The people who still believe that he got, you know, gy—d somehow in the election, will still believe that he cared enough about his wife to pay…” The View’s longtime moderator explained before cutting in to burp during the discussion.

After the episode aired, The View took to Twitter to share a video of Whoopi Goldberg addressing her comment. “You know, when you’re a certain age, you use words that you know from when you’re a kid or you remember saying, and that’s what I did today, and I shouldn’t have,” she stated. “I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn’t, and I should have said ‘cheated,’ and I used another word, and I’m really, really sorry.”

A message from Whoopi Goldberg regarding today's episode of #TheView. pic.twitter.com/PIvwYRWMsy — The View (@TheView) March 15, 2023

The latest offensive comment was a little over a year after Goldberg was suspended from The View for her statement about The Holocaust. The actress and talk show host stated at the time that the historical event was not “about race” but it was about “man’s inhumanity to other man.” The comment sparked backlash which led to Goldberg’s two-week suspension.

However, Goldberg did attempt to apologize for her remarks by stating, “My words upset so many people, which was never my intention. I understand why now, and for that, I am deeply, deeply grateful.”

During a December 2022 interview with The Times, Whoopi Goldberg addressed the comments she made about the Holocaust and once again, The View co-host experienced some backlash over her views on the subject.

While speaking to The Times about the Holocaust, Goldberg remarked that the genocide wasn’t “originally based on race” and encouraged others to remember who the Nazis were killing first. “They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision.”

However, when The Times journalist Janice Turner stated that the Nazis saw Jews as a race, Goldberg said, “Yes, but that’s the killer, isn’t it? The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?”

Following that interview, Whoopi Goldberg issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly about her comments. She explained that she tried to convey to the reporter what she had said and why as well as attempted to recount that time. “It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in. I’m still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me.”