Whoopi Goldberg Reveals More Details About ‘Sister Act 3’

Audiences today best recognize Whoopi Goldberg for being the outspoken co-host of The View. But she’s also an Acadamy Award-winning actress. Two years after winning her Oscar, Goldberg starred in one of her most enduring roles as the lounge singer turned nun in Sister Act.

The film was so successful it launched a whole franchise. A year later the sequel was released, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. Plus a musical adaption hit the stage in 2006 with productions touring around the world to this day.

Fans will be happy to know a long-delayed sequel is shaping up. Complete with Goldberg in her iconic role 30 years after she first donned the nun attire. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Goldberg described how long she’s been working to get this project off the ground.

“I’ve been trying to do this for six years,” she said. “I was told no one was interested in this. It takes a minute for people to realize they should take their foot out of their mouth.”

Goldberg also signed on to produce the film. As did Hollywood super-producer Tyler Perry. Sister Act 3 is still being written so it has yet to go in front of cameras. Specific details about the plot are still hard to come by, but Goldberg said she’s hopeful fans will be happy with the end result.

“You’re never fully happy with a script because one of the things you find is you wanna have the space to make an adjustment if you need to,” Goldberg said. “Sometimes what looks right on paper doesn’t come out of your mouth the right way. You have to move it around a little bit, but I’m very hopeful people will be happy.”

The Right Time for Sister Act 3

It’s been a long time since the original Sister Act was released. Goldberg has publically gone back and forth over the years regarding a return to the character. But she feels now is the time and that the wait will be worth it.

“It feels right,” Goldberg said. “Because we did Sister Act 1 and 2 back to back, which is why I think they are really great. But now you need some space on it and you need to let [my character] grow up and become an adult, which is what’s happened. We’ll see. She was an adult when she started but she’s much more of an adult now.”

Perry is just as excited to bring Sister Act 3 to screens as Goldberg. He’s been a fan of both films since they were released and he looks forward to recreating the magic made by the originals.

“We are pretty far down the line, and in the script and in the production of it, so it’s— I’m really excited for it,” he told ET in May. “It’s more Whoopi than anything. I wanted it to be the experience that I had watching both of [the first two films]. I want everybody who watches it to feel that way coming out of the theater, to feel that sense of good in life.”

The upcoming sequel will stream exclusively on Disney+, but the release date remains a mystery. Stay tuned for more details about Sister Act 3.