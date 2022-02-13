Why ‘Baywatch’ Star Pamela Anderson Will ‘Never Watch’ New ‘Pam and Tommy’ Series

Following the premiere of Hulu’s biographical miniseries Pam and Tommy, Baywatch star Pamela Anderson reveals why she will never watch the show.

A source close to Pamela Anderson revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she has no desire to watch Pam and Tommy. “I do know she’ll never, never watch this. Not even years from now. Not even the trailer.”

The media outlet reports that the Pam and Tommy production team and Lily James (who plays the Baywatch star in the series) had contacted Anderson about the miniseries. But she never returned the phone calls. Lee, however, actually spoke to Sebastian Stan about the role. The source explains, “Tommy doesn’t get it. He’s in the same mindset he was at the time. That any publicity is good publicity.”

Despite Anderson’s lack of interest in participating or even giving permission for the series, the Pam and Tommy production was still able to do everything after optioning the rights to an article published by Rolling Stone in 2014. The article gives an incredible insight into how a disgruntled contractor working on Anderson and Lee’s home stole a large safe from their garage. The safe contained the couple’s private sex tape. It was eventually sold and released on the internet without the duo’s consent.

How Those Close to Pamela Anderson Feel About ‘Pam and Tommy’

Speaking about Pam and Tommy, the source close to Anderson told Entertainment Weekly, “As a friend of Pamela, at least no one will ever ask me again if the tape was really stolen. But imagine if a celebrity today had their nudes leaked. And then Hollywood recreated not just the crime but the actual nudes. That would never happen. In the ‘90s, Pamela’s body was deemed by a judge to be public property. There was no question the tape was stolen property. But the court decided it wasn’t private property. Because he body belonged to the world.”

Meanwhile, the source pointed out that even after the #MeToo movement, Anderson is somehow still the exception of the rule. “She’s still up for grabs. That’s messed up. Yes, it’s brief clips. But to me, the most damning aspect is that [Pam and Tommy] didn’t just tell the story. They recreated moments from the boat.”

The source went on to discuss James’ portrayal of Anderson. They said that the Baywatch star has never commented on James’ looks and would never do so. “This poor starlet has had to hear that Pamela thinks she’s trash. It just never happened. The headlines around that are just totally screwed up.”

In regards to what Anderson is up to these days, the source said the Baywatch actress is now focused on her life in Vancouver. “She doesn’t read the headlines. She’s happy to be focused on her philanthropic efforts and wants any press she ever gets to be about that now.”